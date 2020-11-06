Even without its top scorer of a year ago (Sydney Van Meter) and top defender (Lexi Healey).
Even without an experienced bench.
Even with the uncertainty of playing in a pandemic, Rensselaer Centrsl’s girls’ basketball team is elated to get its season underway Saturday night.
And the Bombers will fling themselves into a challenge right away, hosting Class 2A No. 6 North Judson with a 7 p.m. varsity tip-off at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Jays have won 20 or more games over four straight years, with the last three coinciding with the emergence of all-state player Lilly Frasure.
Frasure, a 5-foot-10 senior guard who will play at Indiana Wesleyan next year, has averaged 20 or more points in each of the last three years.
The Jays opened the 2020-21 season with an overtime loss to Rochester Thursday night.
“It’s a good early challenge,” said Bombers coach Wes Radtke, who has 55 wins in four seasons at RCHS. “It’s a sectional opponent. It’s a chance to get the rust off our girls a little bit and play somebody that’s got some state recognition. Why not? Let’s go play. We have nothing to lose at this point.”
RCHS returns three starters from a year ago, including juniors Jessie Ringen, Avree Cain and Abby Ahler, who will be out until Nov. 14 due to contact tracing with someone who has COVID.
The Bombers also have juniors Morgan Van Meter and Kenzie Moore, who came off the bench last season. They will start Saturday as well as junior Kaylee Tiede-Souza, who will replace Ahler.
Sydney Van Meter finished her career with over 1,000 points. Ringen enters the season as the program’s best hope for another 1,000-point scorer.
Ringen has averaged double figures in each of her first two seasons with the Bombers. Radtke expects his second leading scorer from last year’s 13-10 squad to be the focal point of opposing defenses until other players prove their worth offensively.
“When you have Sydney Van Meter, who is a 1,000-point scorer, gone off your roster,” Radtke said, “that’s are big shoes you have to fill. I kind of put that back on Jessie, but I’ve also spread it around with Avree Cain and Abby Ahler and Morgan, who have the ability to put up some points. I’ve tried to push it on them that it’s not just Jessie, but it’s on all of you. I told Jessie, you have to take it to another level, kid. It’s just that simple. People are going to key on you and you’ve got to handle it. You have to rise to the occasion.
“She’s had a lot of experience on the floor, she’s been in big games. We’re going to need that leadership.”
Cain returns to handle the point guard duties, which she did admirably last winter. But besides handling pressure, she will also be asked to contribute more points.
“With the style that we play, I tell Avree Cain this all the time as our point guard — and it’s not easy playing point guard for me — she’s the floor general out there,” Radtke said. “Make sure we’re doing the right plays and we’re in the right spots. At times they get too unselfish and they make too many passes and that causes turnovers. Sometimes you’ve got to eat the pass and be more patient. We need to be able to see the floor better and not make passes because we’re panicking or we’re in a hurry.”
Morgan Van Meter will also be asked to contribute more offensively after serving as the team’s sixth man off the bench the past two years.
“I’ve got some seasoned veterans as juniors,” Radtke said. “Between Jessie and Morgan, those two have played a lot of minutes for me even as freshmen. Those girls have played a lot of basketball.”
Providing a defensive spark is Moore, with Tiede-Souza asked to keep possessions alive with her rebounding.
Healey, who signed to play college soccer this fall in Wisconsin, was the team’s top defender the past three seasons, leading the team in hustle points, tipped passes and steals.
“That’s a defensive spark that’s missing now, so the girls are going to have to step up on that end of the floor also,” Radtke said. “That’s something with that sophomore class I’ve tried to really hone on them. Who’s going to be my next Lexi? You can come off the bench and be that defensive spark for us and give us that energy.”
Backing up Radtke’s all-junior lineup is bench full of sophomores and freshmen. Among the sophomores expected to see some time this year include Lola Chamness, Lindy Ventrello, Macie Kellner, Claire Stanley, Ella Gehring and Elizabeth Knoth.
“It’s going to be a combination of all the sophomores. It may even be a freshman just to throw someone in there to build that momentum we need,” Radtke said.
The Bombers will feature four freshmen on their roster, with Sarah Kaufman, Cadence Manns and Bailey Radtke within reach of the varsity bench.
“I told them every day, you’re one phone call or one step away from having to play varsity basketball,” Radtke said.
“We have a lot of young, inexperienced kids as far as varsity playing time goes, but enough heart and hustle to help with that. They just need to help pick up the slack where they can and support those juniors.”
The Bombers’ roster includes several players with some height and long wingspans. Radtke would like to see that become a strength as the season progresses.
“I think we’re going to cause some people problems with our length,” he said. “It’s going to be good to have that ability because we can push people back with our length and force them to do things they don’t want to do.”
Radtke also believes many of his players can excel in his fast-paced offense.
“They’re a very unselfish group of girls. Sometimes too unselfish,” he said. “Talent-wise, we can hold our own with anybody on our schedule.
“I told them we’re now at the point where we’re ready to compete. We’re ready to win some games and we’re ready to make some noise in the tournament.”
The Bombers open the season with seven games before Thanksgiving, including five home games. There are eight more games scheduled for December, including the Greencastle Tournament on Dec. 29, with eight to finish out the season in January.
But nothing is guaranteed this season as the Bombers look to get in as many games as they can.
“We’re going to take it a day at a time,” Radtke said. “Every day we come into the gym, we’re going to prepare to compete and get ourselves ready to go to battle, whether we get that phone call that we can’t play or the phone call we are playing. Whatever it may be, we need to be ready for the challenge and not take it granted. We’re going to relish every moment because these girls worked way too hard not to see some success out of this.”