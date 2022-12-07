OXFORD — Rensselaer Central was in position to snap a long losing streak against Hoosier Conference nemesis Benton Central Tuesday, Dec. 6, taking a seven-point lead into the locker room in Oxford.
But the Lady Bison — led by a veteran crew — scrambled back in the game in the third quarter and eventually took the lead for good late in the game to pick up a hard-fought 43-38 victory.
The Bombers, who lost 56-39 to Benton Central in the IU Health Hoops Classic on Nov. 18, did a much better job of keeping possession in the rematch while forcing the Bison into traps. It led to a 26-19 lead after two quarters.
Benton Central (6-2, 2-0 in the HC) committed 29 turnovers Tuesday, giving RCHS 19 more shots from the floor (50 shots to 39). But the Bombers (6-5, 0-2) converted just 14 field goals for 28 percent.
The Bison hit 15 of their 31 shots and outscored the Bombers, 24-12, in the second half.
Rensselaer also struggled at the foul line, converting 9 of 17 free throws. The Bison wasn’t much better, hitting 12 of 23.
Benton Central scored the game’s final five points, with junior Rachel Tolen hitting 3 of 4 free throws with under a minute left.
Rensselaer had a chance at cutting into the lead, but missed three shots after collecting three offensive boards in its final possession.
Sophomore Taylor Van Meter had 11 points for RCHS, which hosts Delphi Thursday night.
Sophomore Carly Drone added nine points and freshman guard Kamri Rowland had seven.
Kougars rally for win over
Hanover Central for 7th straight
CEDAR LAKE — Kankakee Valley outscored host Hanover Central, 30-17, in the second half to rally from a halftime deficit and pick up its seventh straight win by a 50-39 final on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Wildcats (4-5) held a 22-20 lead at halftime, holding the Kougars to just four points in the second quarter.
But KV (8-2) got five points from junior Brooke Swart, who finished with a team-high 13 points, and a pair of baskets from center Faith Mauger, a senior, to get back on track.
Meanshile, the Kougars’ defense held Hanover to single digits in each of the third and fourth quarters to take control.
Mauger would finish with 10 points and seniors Lilly Toppen and Kate Thomas also added 10 points each.
The Wildcats were led by senior Hailey Vanderhye’s 14 points.
The Kougars return to action Friday, Dec. 9 when they host conference foe Hobart. JV tip is set for 5:30 p.m.
Bombers in control at Winamac, win by 18 for 6th victory of season
WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central continued a busy week on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a visit to Winamac.
The Bombers (6-4) jumped ahead 29-18 by halftime in cruising to a 58-40 victory. RCHS Is now 2-1 against teams playing on their home floor.
Sophomore Carly Drone led all scorers with 18 points and junior Sarah Kaufman added 17. Sophomore Taylor Van Meter had eight points, with freshman Brodie Radtke chipping in seven.
Freshman point guard Kamri Rowland had six points and junior Cadence Manns added a basket.
The loss drops the Warriors to 1-9 on the season. Their lone win came two nights earlier against rival West Central.
DeMotte Christian suffer first loss of season at hands of Tri-Township
LaCROSSE — DeMotte Christian suffered its first loss of the season and had a seven-game win streak snapped after Tri-Township (LaCrosse) held on for a 52-49 victory over the Knights on Dec. 3.
The Knights (7-1) fell behind by double figures in the first half and trailed 26-18 at halftime. They rallied to within a possession late in the game, but couldn’t catch the Tigers (5-3) in the game’s final moments.
Senior Skylar Bos had a game-high 27 points for the Knights. She was 11 of 20 from the floor and added four steals.
Senior Gabbi Zeilenga added 11points with a pair of 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds and two assists.
Claire Bakker had 13 boards, two assists and two steals and sister Sophie was held to just four points. The team’s top 3-point shooter, Sophie struggled from the floor, going 0 for 11 from behind the 3-point arc. She did have nine rebounds and two assists.
As a team, the Knights were just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.