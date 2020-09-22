LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team is playing in the double-elimination Hoosier Conference Tournament this week.
The Lady Bombers faced Lafayette Central Catholic (7-3-0) on the road Tuesday night, with the winner to play the winner of the Tipton/Northwestern contest on Thursday. The loser will face either Tipton or Northwestern at LCC.
The conference tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played at Northwestern in Kokomo on Saturday.
RCHS, which is coming off a 4-0 shutout of Twin Lakes Saturday, owns a 6-4-0 record. Tipton is 7-1-1 and Northwestern is 7-2-2.
Lady Knights dump Vikings, 9-1
DeMOTTE — Sophomore Skylar Bos finished with yet another hat trick and Abby Dyke scored her first goal in a Covenant Christian jersey to highlight the Lady Knights’ 9-1 romp of North White Saturday.
The short-handed Knights (8-2-1), who lost a pair of players to injury in their last game, shared the ball to control the middle of the field all day to produce offensive attacks. Carly James scored for the third time in as many games since returning from an ACL injury.
Bos scored three more goals to push her total to 28 on the season. All three goals came in the first half.
Gabbi Zeilenga added two goals and Dyke’s first goal came on a penalty kick in the second half.
Amy Eades went alone to score a goal and Desirae Nannenga rounded out the scoring on a free kick from around 30 yards out that sailed into the upper corner of the goal.
“(We) continue to look for ways to improve throughout the season and the girls have been extremely coachable as they adapt to what they see in the games,” said Knights coach James Blom.
Lady Kougars split matches
Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer team split a pair of matches late last week, losing Thursday night to Chesterton by a 5-0 finish before dominating Washington Township.
The Trojans (8-4-0) led 2-0 at halftime before scoring three more goals in the second half.
“The girls just had a bad outing,” said KVHS coach Mica Serdar. “They played very timid and the overtime game the day before (vs. Andrean) took its toll. As I said before, they are very young and need to learn how to pace themselves.”
The Kougars bounced back two days later, holding Washington Township scoreless in a 5-0 victory. That pushed KV’s record to 3-4 on the season.
Goals were scored by Keely DeKock, Audrey Campbell, Morgan Moslow, Audrianna Watson and Lilly Belstra.
Prep Cross Country
Maienbrook among best at New Prairie
NEW CARLISLE — Rensselaer Central junior distance runner Amzie Maienbrook battled for the top spot at Saturday’s New Prairie Cross Country Invitational, settling for fourth overall in 19 minutes, 54 seconds.
The Lady Bombers competed in the “AA” division race for smaller schools. RCHS placed fifth overall, with four Bombers — Ava Barten, Riley Rentschler, Kelsey Rodibaugh and Maddie Martin — finishing with personal-best times.
Other runners to score for Rensselaer were Barten, 24th in 21:30; Baylie Wuethrich, 37th in 22:23; Emma Rentschler, 38th in 22:25; and Solcy Sanchez, 46th in 22:43.
Riley Rentschler finished 48th in 22:55 and Rheannon Pinkerman was 51st in 23:04.
Wheeler won the “AA” team title with 55 points, followed by Winamac (132), Benton Central (146), Rochester (148) and RCHS (149).
The Bomber’s JV team won an 11-team race at New Prairie, scoring 15 points to beat a distant Lewis Cass squad. Audrey Davisson led the team with a first-place time of 24:15.
She was followed in succession by Hannah Warne (24:28), Gracie Castle (24:41), Anna Black (24:58), Elizabeth Knoth (25:08), Martin (26:36) and Emily Dobson (28:32).
Wuethrich among top 8 at New Prairie
NEW CARLISLE — Sophomore Tristan Wuethrich finished eighth overall in 17 minutes, 25 seconds to lead Rensselaer Central’s boys’ cross country team to an eighth-place finish as a team Saturday at New Prairie.
The Bombers competed against 23 other schools at the annual invitational, with four Bomber competitors — Tom Van Hoose, Cade Rivera, Alex Nagel and Davin Bate — earning PR times.
Van Hoose was 40th overall in 18:54. He was followed on the RCHS scorecard by Conner Parker (53rd in 19:42), Will Messman (54th in 19:43) and Eli Dobson (67th in 20:01). Deric Duncan was 94th overall and Rivera (97th) also competing.
Westview won the “AA” team title with 40 points, followed by Manchester (165), Hebron (185), Wheeler (198), Bremen (206), Rochester (215) and RCHS (227).
Competing in the JV race for coach Sid Dobson’s squad were Nagel (23rd in 22:00), Eric Baugh (38th in 23:41) and Bate (43rd in 24:39).
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars shut out rival Knights, 2-0
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team captured its fourth straight victory Monday, blanking cross-town rival Covenant Christian, 2-0, in another tight battle between the schools.
Fan support from both schools was strong, with the sidelines filled with many spectators to witness this annual affair.
The Kougars (7-3-3) had several attacking chances in a scoreless first half. The Knights’ strategy of keeping nine or 10 defenders behind the ball in KV”s attacking third made it difficult for the Kougars to find any scoring chances.
In the second half, KV played quicker in the attacking third of the field, using combination plays as it neared Covenant’s goal. KV finally struck first, with Chris Varela Carrera placing a long through ball to Joel Gomez on a quick counter attack. Gomez would beat a handful of defenders, finishing strong with his left foot to give the Kougars a 1-0 lead with 28 minutes left.
Gomez’s goal was his team-leading eighth of the season.
The Kougars continued to keep their foot on the pedal on the offensive side of the ball, which led to another goal with 10 minutes left. A Ben Herz corner kick would find the head of defender Alex Lain at the far post. The shot caromed off Lain’s head and deflected off teammate Colin Wheeler, who was credited with his second goal of the season.
It was the third shutout of the season for the Kougars, who got four saves from senior goalkeeper Hayden Myers. Goalkeeper Kaleb Aukema had 11 saves for the Knights, who are now 4-8-1.
Bombers get impressive win
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central capitalized on its scoring opportunities to hand Hobart a 3-1 loss in boys’ soccer action Monday night.
The Bombers led 1-0 in the first half when Alex Zaragoza scored with 2:40 left until intermission.
RCHS (6-4-1) then scored twice more in the second half, taking a 2-0 lead when Luke Dixon’s throw-in pinballed across the goal before Cohen Craig blasted a shot past the goalkeeper.
After Hobart (6-2-1) closed the gap at 2-1 midway through the second half, the Bombers got an insurance goal from Zaragoza, who dribbled through the Brickies’ defense and unleashed a shot that trickled past the keeper for a 3-1 lead.
The Brickies did challenge RCHS with 11 shots on goal, but senior goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau had a solid outing, blocking or swallowing up 10 of those shots, said coach Josh Davis.
The Bombers return to action Thursday when they travel to Hebron for a 5 p.m. start.
• On Saturday, RCHS faced Northwestern for the second time in two weeks, falling 3-2 on senior day.
Prior to the match, the Bombers honored their four seniors — Dixon, Braden White, Juventino Miguel Cruz and Gastineau.
The team then watched as the Tigers (9-2), who beat the Bombers, 3-0, in the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Sept. 10, scored the winning goal with 30 seconds left in the game. Northwestern managed to get a free kick at midfield, which was headed into the net past Gastineau for the 3-2 victory.
The Bombers fell behind 1-0 in the first half before Zaragoza lined up a perfectly placed corner kick by Dixon and headed a shot past the goalkeeper.
Northwestern (9-2-0) took the lead again early in the second half, but the Bombers kept fighting, tying the game with 1:38 left in the game. It appeared the game would end in a 2-2 tie before the Tigers scored on the free kick.
Gastineau made 11 saves and Miguel Cruz and Broc Beier had noteworthy defensive efforts.
Prep Volleyball
Kougars make quick work of Spartans
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley had little difficulty in dispatching visiting North Newton by a 3-0 final Monday night in prep volleyball.
The Kougars won by 25-17, 25-14 and 25-3 scores to improve to 12-4. North Newton falls to 8-8.
Elisa Carli had eight service aces, seven digs and 12 assists for the winners, with Alexis Broyles collecting 10 kills, seven digs and a solo block. Morgan Smith had 11 digs and two aces, Ava McKim added five digs and 11 serve receptions, Faith Mauger had two solo blocks and a kill and Abby Grandchamp had four kills.
Marissa Howard and Lilly Toppen had three digs each.