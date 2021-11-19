RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ swim team opened the season with a 117-47 romp of North Judson on Nov. 16.
The Lady Bombers later competed in a triangular meet on Nov. 18 involving Lafayette Harrison and Seeger.
RCHS swept all 12 events against Judson. Ary Nelson and Lilly Cook were double winners, with Nelson placing first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke and Cook claiming the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle. Audrey Korniak also won a pair of events, including the 100 butterfly and 500 free.
Solcy Sanchez won the 200 free, Trinity Oliver captured the diving title and Maddie Kosiba was the 100 free champion.
The Bombers also won all three relays, including the medley relay of Cook, Nelson, Emily Myers and Katie Castle; the 200-yard free team of Myers, Sanchez, Nelson and Korniak; and the 400 free relay team of Korniak, Sanchez, Cook and Castle.
Emily Parker was second in the 200 IM, Castle placed second in the 50 free and 100 backstroke, Kaylei Lank was second in diving, Myers was runner-up in the 100 butterfly and Sanchez placed second in the 500 free.
At Harrison, the Bombers scored 70 points to finish behind the host Raiders (166) and Seeger (79).
Nelson was the 200 IM champion and placed second in the breaststroke. Korniak was second in the butterfly and 500 free, Cook was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 free, Sanchez was third in both the 200 free and 100 free, Parker placed fourth in the 100 back and fifth in the 200 IM and Cora Peck was fifth both the 200 free and 100 free.
Twin Lakes takes down KVHS, 117-60
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ swim team opened the 2021-22 season with a 117-60 home loss to Twin Lakes on Nov. 18.
Allie Rushmore claimed first in the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best time, with Emily Nannenga earning a diving title for KVHS. Gabbie Oliver was first in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200 free relay team Oliver, Rylee Swafford, Kaitlyn Santaguida and Rushmore also claimed first.
Second-place finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Santaguida, Swafford, Oliver and Rushmore; Bri Castle in the 100 backstroke; Swafford in the 100 breaststroke; and the 400 free relay team of Oliver, Santaguida, Rushmore and Swafford.
Lilly Van Loon was third in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle and Santaguida was third in the 200 free.