OXFORD — Benton Central looked like a team itching to get back on the floor Tuesday night, pouncing on Rensselaer Central in a dominating 76-38 performance in Hoosier Conference action.
The Bison last played Nov. 7 in the Lake Central Tournament, but didn’t appear rusty early, outscoring the Bombers, 24-6, in the first period.
The Bison (1-2, 1-0 in the HC) led 40-19 by halftime.
Rensselaer, which struggled to hit shots and was outscored 36-19 in the second half, falls to 3-4 and 0-1 in the HC.
• RCHS dropped a 75-31 decision to unbeaten Andrean (7-0) on Thursday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium. Rensselaer will take a 3-5 record to North White on Tuesday in a make-up game.
Kougars slow down Kouts
KOUTS — Kankakee Valley maintained a two-possession lead for most of the night in picking up a 42-37 victory over host Kouts Thursday night.
The Lady Kougars (3-3) held a 13-9 lead after the first period and maintained that lead into the fourth. Kouts managed to cut the lead to one possession, but missed on 11 of 21 free throws in the game.
KV was just 9 of 18 from the foul line, but got 12 points from junior Taylor Schoonveld. Sophomore Lilly Toppen added eight points and sophomore Kate Thomas had nine.
Kouts, which falls to 5-3, had two players in double figures, with Ally Capouch scoring a game-high 14 points. Lauryn Koedkyker added 12 and Lyndsey Kobza had nine.
Hanover’s ‘D’ slows Kougars
CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central’s defensive effort limited Kankakee Valley’s looks in Tuesday’s 48-32 victory by the host Wildcats.
The Kougars (2-3) hit just 12 of 55 shots from the floor for 22%. They hoisted up 33 3-point shots, hitting eight for 18%.
Sophomore guard Lilly Toppen hit 4 of 9 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 14 points for KV, which has dropped three of four games. She was 4 of 11 from the floor overall.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld added six points with four rebounds and two steals and sophomore Kate Thomas had seven rebounds and three assists.
Gwen Hayes, a freshman center, added three steals for the Kougars, who trailed 24-19 at halftime despite offensive woes.
Prep Boys Basketball
Morgan outlasts Kougars, 60-57
MALDEN — Down double digits at Morgan Township, Kankakee Valley’s boys’ basketball team rallied to tie the game in the second half before falling short ina 60-57 final.
It’s the third loss to start the season for the Kougars, who fell behind 32-22 at halftime to the Cherokees, who were playing their season opener.
KV outscored Morgan, 18-8, to tie the game at 40-40, but the Cherokees turned away the Kougars with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Tate Ivanyo led Morgan with 19 points and added 12 rebounds. He was 8 of 13 from the floor.
Ian Grieger had 14 points with three 3-point baskets and Ethan Lasko had 12 points and eight rebounds.