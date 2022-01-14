West Lafayette — Rensselaer Central came within a handful of fourth-quarter plays from finishing 3-1 in the Hoosier Conference this season.
Instead, the Lady Bombers finished 0-4 in the West Division after suffering a 64-60 loss at West Lafayette on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Coming off a loss to Twin Lakes in which they pulled within two points in the fourth quarter, the Bombers (12-6) fell short in their comeback bid against Westside.
RCHS trailed 46-39 in the fourth quarter before mounting a comeback to get within a possession late.
Senior Jesse Ringen led the Bombers with 20 points, with senior teammate Morgan Van Meter pouring in 19. Senior center Abby Ahler had eight points.
Red Devils junior Kennedy Martin led all scorers with 29 points, hitting 10 of 19 shots from the floor. Annie Karlaftis had 17 points and Adrianne Tolen finished with 12.
Martin knocked down seven 3-point shots in 16 attempts. The Devils (11-7, 1-3 in the HC) were 8 of 19 from 3-point range in the game.
Karlaftis had 13 rebounds and two steals and Tolen had six rebounds, six assists and nine steals. Gabby Trent added seven boards.
Rensselaer’s loss means it will travel to Lewis Cass (7-11) for a Hoosier Conference Crossover game next Friday, Jan. 21. Westside could face one of three teams — Tipton, Northwestern or Western — in the Crossover series.
Friday’s game between Class A No. 3 ranked Lafayette Central Catholic (15-3) and Class 3A No. 3 ranked Benton Central (20-0) in Lafayette will decide the West Division championship.