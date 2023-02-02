Rowland leads

RCHS freshman guard Kamri Rowland — shown here looking for an opening against West Lafayette in a home game last month — had a game-high 17 points in her team's win against Frankfort Wednesday.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

OXFORD — Rensselaer Central was never threatened in advancing to the semifinal round of the Benton Central Class 3A girls’ basketball sectional on Wednesday night.

The Bombers (14-9) went ahead 15-4 after the first quarter and led 34-10 by halftime in routing Frankfort, 57-12, to set up a date with host Benton Central on Friday, Feb. 3.

Tags

Trending Food Videos