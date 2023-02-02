OXFORD — Rensselaer Central was never threatened in advancing to the semifinal round of the Benton Central Class 3A girls’ basketball sectional on Wednesday night.
The Bombers (14-9) went ahead 15-4 after the first quarter and led 34-10 by halftime in routing Frankfort, 57-12, to set up a date with host Benton Central on Friday, Feb. 3.
The Lady Bison (17-8) knocked Western out of the tournament by a 54-47 final in Wednesday’s first game. Western, which finished 1-2 against BC this season, bows out at 15-9.
Freshman guard Kamri Rowland had a strong floor game for the Bombers, finishing with 17 points. Sophomore Taylor Van Meter added 11 and freshman Brodie Radtke had one of her best games of the season, scoring nine points to go with 11 rebounds.
Lola Chamness, the team’s lone senior, and junior Cadence Manns had six points apiece.
RCHS outscored Frankfort, 13-0, in the third quarter to push the lead to as much as 34 points.
It was the 10th straight loss for the Hot Dogs, who finish with a 2-21 record.
Friday’s game between the Bombers and BC will be a rematch of a Dec. 6 meeting in which the Bison edged RCHS, 43-38, after falling behind by seven points.
In Friday’s other game, No. 1 ranked Twin Lakes (24-0) will face West Lafayette (18-5) in a rematch of the Indians’ 62-60 win over the Red Devils on Dec. 6.
From Tuesday
Supporting cast helps Hobart eliminate KVHS
LOWELL — Hobart senior Asia Donald kept her team in the hunt. Teammates Emma Ortiz and Jesse Neace carried the Brickies the rest of the way.
Ortiz and Neace combined for 20 of Hobart’s 24 fourth-quarter points in leading the Brickies to a 57-46 victory in the Lowell Class 4A Sectional Tuesday night.
Neace had 16 points for the game — including a pair of big 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter — and Ortiz added 12 points, including 10 in the final quarter, to take the scoring load off Donald.
Donald, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, is the state’s leading scorer and had 24 of her game-high 27 points in the first three quarters. She had eight points in the third period to pull Hobart (14-10) within a basket of KV (35-33) heading into the final quarter.
The Brickies then outscored KVHS, 24-13, in the fourth to avenge an earlier loss to the Kougars, who end the season at 16-7. It was the first sectional win for Hobart since 2015.
Ortiz gave Hobart tied the game with a basket to open the final quarter and Neace hit a free throw for a 36-35 lead.
After KV senior Kate Thomas converted a basket, Neace and Ortiz hit back-to-back 3-point shots to push Hobart’s lead to 44-36.
Neace’s 3 late in the quarter gave the Brickies a 49-39 lead and Riley Weber’s basket had KV staring at a 51-39 deficit.
The Kougars scored the next seven points to pull within 51-46, getting two baskets from Thomas, a basket from Juliet Starr and a Thomas free throw. But both Neace and Donald converted four straight free throws to push the lead out to nine points at 55-46.
Ortiz’s basket late in the quarter provided the game’s final score.
Thomas led the Kougars with 14 points in her final game in a Kougar jersey. It was also the final game for seniors Faith Mauger — who chipped in eight points and seven rebounds — Laynie Capellari and 1,000-point scorer Lilly Toppen.
Toppen injured her ankle in last week’s game with Rensselaer Central and was limited on Tuesday. She finished with three points.
Donald also had 13 rebounds and seven steals for the Brickies, who advance to the semifinal round to face Portage (13-10) on Friday night.
DeMotte Christian bows out at 18-6
KOUTS — A poor first half proved disastrous for DeMotte Christian in its Kouts Class A Sectional first-round game with Washington Township on Tuesday.
The Knights (18-6) were also playing without its top scorer — and the school’s all-time scoring leader — in senior Skylar Bos, who injured her knee in the final regular season game.
The Knights (18-6) trailed 10-6 after the first period and failed to know down a shot in the second quarter as the Senators (17-6) held DMC scoreless to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.
Washington Township would outscore the Knights, 33-25, in the second half to avenge an early-season loss.
Clair Klinger knocked down seven of the Senators’ 12 3-point baskets. She was 7 of 12 from deep for 21 points and Addison Graf finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range for 13 points.
Gracie Little added 15 points, hitting 2 of 4 3-pointers. Washington Township hit 12 of 23 3-point shots in the game.
DMC, meanwhile, was just 1 of 7 from 3. Sophomore Sophie Bakker, who had 11 points, hit the only 3-pointer of the game and added eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Senior Gabbi Zeilenga scored 10 points in her final game and added eight boards, four steals, four blocks and two assists. Sophomore Audrey DeVries had seven rebounds.
The Senators advance to the semifinal round where they will face Morgan Township (14-7) Friday night.
Lady Cavaliers win Class A opener at home
WOLCOTT — Tri-County outscored rival Frontier, 29-9, in the first half to set the stage for a 63-34 victory in the first round of the Tri-County Class A Sectional tournament on Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers (12-11) used a 14-2 run in the first period to seize control and outscored the Falcons 15-7 in the second period.
Sophomore Hannah Arvin led the winners with 16 points and freshman Grace Luck had 15 points, hitting 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Sophomore Sara Zarse had nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Junior Allista Taulman added eight boards, six steals and four assists.
The Cavaliers advance to face rival South Newton on Friday. The Rebels have just one win in 20 games.
Tournament favorite Caston (20-2) will face North White (7-17) in the other semifinal on Friday.