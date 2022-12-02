Drone pockets 18

RCHS sophomore Carly Drone, shown here against North Judson, had 18 points to lead her team to victory at Winamac.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central continued a busy week on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a visit to Winamac.

The Bombers (6-4) jumped ahead 29-18 by halftime in cruising to a 58-40 victory. RCHS Is now 2-1 against teams playing on their home floor.

