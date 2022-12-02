WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central continued a busy week on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a visit to Winamac.
The Bombers (6-4) jumped ahead 29-18 by halftime in cruising to a 58-40 victory. RCHS Is now 2-1 against teams playing on their home floor.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 6:57 pm
WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central continued a busy week on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a visit to Winamac.
The Bombers (6-4) jumped ahead 29-18 by halftime in cruising to a 58-40 victory. RCHS Is now 2-1 against teams playing on their home floor.
Sophomore Carly Drone led all scorers with 18 points and junior Sarah Kaufman added 17. Sophomore Taylor Van Meter had eight points, with freshman Brodie Radtke chipping in seven.
Freshman point guard Kamri Rowland had six points and junior Cadence Manns added a basket.
The loss drops the Warriors to 1-9 on the season. Their lone win came two nights earlier against rival West Central.
The Bombers will face Benton Central on the road Tuesday, Dec. 6.
