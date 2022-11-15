KNOX — Rensselaer Central used a balanced offense to pick up its first road win by a 49-36 final Theon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Knox.
The Bombers (4-1) had three players in double figures, including a game-high 19 from sophomore forward Taylor Van Meter. Kamri Rowland, a freshman guard, added 11 points and sophomore Carly Drone had 10.
RCHS trailed 17-11 after the first quarter before pulling within 24-22 of the lead in the second. It was still a two-point game before the Bombers used a 17-2 run at the end of the game to cruise to their third straight win. The Redskins remain winless at 0-4.
Kougars rally to beat 1A Kouts
KOUTS — Kankakee Valley used a strong fourth quarter to rally from a five-point deficit, second-half deficit to record a 40-36 victory over host Kouts on Saturday, Nov. 12.
KV (2-2) trailed 29-24 in the third period, but stormed back by outscoring the Mustangs, 16-7, in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game skid.
The Kougars hit just 17 of 31 free throws, but knocked down nine key ones in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Senior guard Lilly Toppen hit two foul shots late for KV and had seven of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Senior Kate Thomas has four free throws in the fourth and finished with 13 points.
The Mustangs, who fall to 0-3, got 13 points from senior Allison Capouch.