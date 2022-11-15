KNOX — Rensselaer Central used a balanced offense to pick up its first road win by a 49-36 final Theon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Knox.

The Bombers (4-1) had three players in double figures, including a game-high 19 from sophomore forward Taylor Van Meter. Kamri Rowland, a freshman guard, added 11 points and sophomore Carly Drone had 10.

