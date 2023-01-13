RENSSELAER — Having two of its best players — sophomores Taylor Van Meter and Carly Drone — saddled with foul trouble isn’t a winning formula for Rensselaer Central.
The Bombers lost Van Meter to two quick fouls in the first quarter against Hoosier Conference foe West Lafayette and played all of the second quarter without their top scorer to fall behind, 25-11, at halftime.
RCHS then lost both Van Meter and Drone to fouls in the second half after closing the gap late in an eventual 45-31 loss by the Bombers, who have dropped 12 straight conference games since going 2-2 in 2019.
The Bombers (9-8, 0-4 in the HC) pulled within seven points twice in the fourth quarter and had two chances to cut the lead to five on back-to-back possessions. But both possessions ended with turnovers and the Red Devils responded by pushing the lead back to double figures in the game’s final three minutes.
One of the youngest teams in the Hoosier Conference, Rensselaer committed 30 turnovers, but Westside was worse at maintaining a handle on the ball, turning it over 32 times.
Luckily for Westside, it has junior veteran guard Adrianna Tolen on its side. The best ball handler on the floor finished with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of her career on a basket just before the end of the half that gave her team a 25-11 lead.
The 5-foot-10 guard also had seven steals and stepped into several of Rensselaer’s passing lanes to tip balls to teammates.
Senior Kennedy Martin added 12 points with three steals and senior Annie Karlaftis had seven rebounds for the Red Devils, who were looking for their first league win of the season.
The Red Devils (14-5) knocked down 14 of 24 free throws to 6 of 12 for the Bombers. They were just 4 of 11 in the fourth quarter to give RCHS an opportunity to pull close.
Freshman guard Kamri Rowland led RCHS with 10 points. She had three steals and two assists. Junior Sarah Kaufman had nine points and Van Meter had a game-high nine rebounds despite the foul trouble.
Van Meter and Drone combined for eight points on 2 of 14 shooting. It was Drone’s 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter that cut Westside’s lead under 10 points.
With the loss, the Bombers will play in the ninth-/t0th-place Hoosier Conference Crossover game against Lewis Cass, which finished 0-4 in the league’s East Division. The Lady Kings are currently 6-13 overall.
Crossover playoff games are set for Friday, Jan. 20.