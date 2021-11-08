NORTH JUDSON — North Judson’s recent 5-0 win streak against Rensselaer Central was primarily fueled by a single player: all-state guard Lilly Frasure.
But Frasure is no longer running the show for the Lady Jays. Instead, she’s coming off the bench for Indiana Wesleyan’s nationally-ranked women’s basketball team.
On Saturday, the Lady Bombers displayed great team play, not relying on one single player to dismantle host North Judson, 61-35, in a lopsided affair.
Seven of Rensselaer’s 10 players who saw the floor Saturday scored, with freshman Taylor Van Meter leading the way with a game-high 19 points.
It was Taylor Van Meter and sister Morgan, a senior, who kick-started Rensselaer’s offense in the first quarter, combining for 17 of the Bombers’ 18 points to build a 16-point lead after the game’s first eight minutes.
The Bombers (2-0) forced 13 turnovers in the opening period and hit 8 of 15 shots from the floor — with Taylor and Morgan Van Meter going a combined 8 of 10 — in RCHS’s first win over the Jays since the 2014-15 season.
Morgan Van Meter would finish with nine points — all coming in the first quarter — and seniors Avree Cain, Jessie Ringen and Abby Ahler had seven points each.
Thanks to Taylor Van Meter’s 19 points, the Bombers’ bench outscored the Jays’ reserves, 29-5.
Rensselaer also forced 29 turnovers and held the Jays to single digits in the first and third quarters.
Ringen, who opened the season with a 21-point effort in a win over West Central on Nov. 11, was held scoreless in the first half, missing five shots. But the Bombers still managed to widen their lead in the second period, getting baskets from Taylor Van Meter, senior Kenzie Moore and Ahler and four free throws from Cain.
Sharing the ball allowed the Bombers to build a 30-12 lead at halftime.
The Jays (0-2) did manage to close within 30-18 with five minutes left in the third period, but a timeout by Radtke sparked an 11-0 run by RCHS, which led 41-18 after three periods.
Sophia Frasure, a junior forward, led North Judson with 12 points and 14 rebounds. She was held to 4 of 21 from the floor.
Junior teammate Morgan Hensley also had 12 points to go with six rebounds. The Jays held a 38-24 edge on the boards, including a number of offensive rebounds off errant shots. They launched 12 3-pointers and made just one, that coming at the game’s final buzzer by Frasure.