RCHS golf awards

Provided

Earning special awards at last week’s program were RCHS girls’ golf members Haley Graf, Jenna Minter, Mallory Klingler, Maggie Hooker, Carly Drone, Addison Henson, Gracie Render and Maggie Maienbrook (not pictured).

 Provided

RENSSELAER — Members of Rensselaer Central’s girls’ golf team were recognized at a recent awards program at the high school.

The Lady Bombers showed great improvement over the previous year, finishing with a sparkling dual meet record and falling just short of a regional appearance as a team.

