RENSSELAER — Members of Rensselaer Central’s girls’ golf team were recognized at a recent awards program at the high school.
The Lady Bombers showed great improvement over the previous year, finishing with a sparkling dual meet record and falling just short of a regional appearance as a team.
Sophomore Carly Drone reached the regional round for a second straight year, competing at Sandy Pines Golf Club last month.
Drone won the team award for best 18-hole low stroke average and teammate Maggie Hooker won the award for lowest 9-hole stroke average. Haley Graf was named Most Improved, Addison Hesson — the team’s lone senior — won the Sportsmanship Award and Jenna Minter won the Coaches Award. Gracie Render was named JV Most Improved.
Several golfers claimed match medalist honors in the summer, including Mallory Klingler with three medals; Drone, Graf and Minter with two each; and Hooker, Hesson and Maggie Maienbrook with one apiece.