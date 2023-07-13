Leadership skills

Recent KVHS graduate Kate Thomas showed tremendous teamwork and leadership while participating in three sports for the Kougars.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

WHEATFIELD — The Leadership Playbook has named Kankakee Valley’s Kate Thomas its 2022-2023 High School Female Student-Athlete of the Year.

The award honors individuals who exemplify sportsmanship, positive leadership, or good teamwork.

Tags