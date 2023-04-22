MONTICELLO — A combined jump of 32 feet, 4 inches by Ella Carden and Kate Thomas established a new meet record to highlight Kankakee Valley’s team win at the annual Twin Lakes Relays on Friday, April 21.

The Kougars had 108 points to 78 for the runner-up Indians. Benton Central (62), Delphi (48), Rensselaer Central (43) and South Newton (27) also competed on a cool evening.

