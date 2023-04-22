MONTICELLO — A combined jump of 32 feet, 4 inches by Ella Carden and Kate Thomas established a new meet record to highlight Kankakee Valley’s team win at the annual Twin Lakes Relays on Friday, April 21.
The Kougars had 108 points to 78 for the runner-up Indians. Benton Central (62), Delphi (48), Rensselaer Central (43) and South Newton (27) also competed on a cool evening.
First-place finishers for KVHS included Emma Bell in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 23 seconds (with teammate Audrey Campbell fourth in 6:11); the 4-by-100 relay team of Carden, Brooke Swart, Thomas and McKim in 51.34 seconds; the 4-by-400 relay team of Reese Van Meter, Tori Cannon, Gabbi Diener and Swart in 4:25.78; the 4-by-800 team of Swart, Addie Johnson, Campbell and Bell in 10:58; the sprint-medley foursome of Carden, Swart, McKim and Thomas in 1:55.39; and the high jump tandem of Laynie Capellari and Lexi Hood with a combined jump of 9-4.
The distance medley team of Maddie Gray, Van Meter, Diener and Allie Rushmore was third; the shuttle hurdle team of Mia Hoffmann-Buczek, Hayee Hass, Cannon and Capellari was second in 62 seconds; the pole vault tandem of Hass and Syd Rose was second at 13-6; Ava Dase and Rose were a combined 58-6 in the shot-put for third; and Dase and Elli Capps were a combined 150-8 in discus for third.
RCHS boys team 2nd at TL Relays
MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central kept pace with Kankakee Valley for most of the night at Friday night’s Twin Lakes Relays before falling just short for the team title.
The Kougars won the meet with 102 points, six points better than RCHS. Twin Lakes was third with 71 points, followed by Delphi (48), Benton Central (34) and South Newton (17).
The Bombers did claim a meet-high seven first-place finishes, including two from throwers Jordan Cree and Bryan Cameron. Cree and Camarena combined for 91 feet in winning the shot-put and added a first in the discus with combined tosses of 283-1.
Tom Van Hoose won the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 20 seconds (with Oden Van Hoose fourth in 10:44), the 4-by-400 team of Nolan Potts, Tristen Wuethrich, Trey Maciejewski and Dalton Henry was first in 3:36; Wuethrich, Maciejewski and Henry were joined by Jacob Partin in winning the 4-by-800 relay in 9:10; the distance medley relay team of Maciejewski, Ethan Cook, Henry and Wuethrich won in 8:45; and Jack Jordan and Briar Rule combined for 24 feet to claim the pole vault title.
Avary Reyes, Tyger Woodke, Aaron Barko and Logan Kuiper placed third in the 4-by-100 relay; the sprint medley team of Reyes, Barko, Kuiper and Partin was fifth overall; the shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Barko, Woodke, Cade River and Kolton Ploughe was third; the long jump duo of Kuiper and Reyes was fifth; and the high jump tandem of Beier and Potts was third.
Prep Softball
KVHS outlasts Wheeler behind late rally
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley managed just three hits but the Kougars still managed to plate four runs in rallying for a 4-1 victory over host Wheeler on April 21.
The Kougars (5-8) trailed 1-0 through five innings before scoring three runs in the top of the sixth for a 3-1 lead. Elyse Starr had an RBI triple and Sara Erb and Jillian Swart had RBI groundouts.
Danielle Gidley led KV’s offense with two hits and scored two runs.
Winning pitcher Jocelyn Peal allowed three hits over seven innings of work. She struck out six and walked one.
Losing pitcher Clara Pharris scattered three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks over seven innings.
Rileyann Welch had a double for the Bearcats, who fall to 5-4-1.
Prep Baseball
Cavaliers pick up 2 MWC road wins
REMINGTON — Tri-County remained atop the Midwest Conference standings with its doubleheader sweep of visiting West Central Friday, April 21.
The Cavaliers (5-3, 5-1 in the MWC) rallied for a 6-3 victory in game one before dominating game two by a 12-0 final.
Ace Tyler Vandeveer got the start in game one, lasting 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 11, walked four and scattered three hits. All three runs scored against him were unearned.
Reliever Connor Ross got the win, allowing one hit over 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.
The Trojans (5-6, 3-3) led 3-1 after six innings before TC answered with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Vandeveer had a solo home run and scored two runs and Jeff Stoller added a double. Jake Nevitt, Ross and Garrett Schnieder added RBI singles.
Noah Pratt had a two-run single and Koby Bahler was 1 for 2 at the plate with a walk and a run scored.
West Central right-hander Josiah Rodriguez left with the 3-1 lead in the sixth, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Reliever Maddox Gutwein suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs on three hits with a walk.
Rodriguez and Jake Pilarski had doubles. Rodriguez’s two-bagger drove in two runs and Gutwein added an RBI single.
Garner Moon also had a hit for the Trojans.
Schnieder was the story in game two, allowing just one hit over six innings in TC’s 12-0 rout.
Schneider struck out 12, walked seven and allowed a single to Spencer Lehman.
The Cavaliers collected 14 hits against a trio of Trojan pitchers, with Tyler Burns hitting a solo home run to go with two singles.
Nevitt and Bahler had a pair of doubles each and Vandeveer and Schnieder also doubled. Nevitt had four RBIs and Pratt was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Stoller also drove in a run and Burns and Bahler had three hits each.
Ross added a single.
Christian Hughes got the start for the Trojans, allowing seven runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out five and walked four.
Zion Rodriguez (1 2/3 innings) and Malachi Wireman (1/3 inning) came on in relief.
Indians score 18 runs to roll Bombers
MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central and Twin Lakes played a tight, extra-inning affair on Tuesday, April 18, but the score was lopsided in the Indians’ favor a day later.
Twin Lakes collected 12 hits and scored 18 runs to dominate RCHS, 18-4, in a Hoosier Conference match-up in Monticello on April 21.
The Indians (7-3, 4-1 in the HC) built a 17-2 lead after three innings, with 11 runs scored against sophomore starter Brayson Johns. The left-hander went 1 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out two.
The Bombers committed three errors.
Colton Metzger went 2 1/3 innings in a game shortened to five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Metzger, DJ Handford, Tommy Boyles, Dillan Simmons, Davin Bate, Ethan Pickering, Daniel Marlow and Johns all had hits for RCHS, which falls to 2-4 and 0-4 in league play.
McCutcheon bounces Kougars, 5-3
WHEATFIELD — Host Kankakee Valley couldn’t sustain an early lead in falling to Lafayette McCutcheon, 5-3, on Friday, April 21.
The Kougars (9-4) led 3-0 in the first inning, but the Mavericks (8-3) scored three runs in their half of the fourth inning to tie the score.
McCutcheon then scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to edge KVHS, which dropped its third straight.
Dylan Holmes got the start, lasting 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks. He allowed three runs on six hits before turning the game over to Spencer Childers.
Childers pitched the final 3 1/3, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts and four walks.
Alex Barr led the offense for KV, going 2 for 3 with an RBI double. Luke Richie, Holmes and Childers added hits.
Logan Marsell was 3 for 3 for the Mavericks. He plated two runs. Riley Sands was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the winners.
KVHS lose another close one to Niners
WHEATFIELD — State-ranked Andrean rallied from a 2-1 deficit by scoring two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth to edge host Kankakee Valley, 5-2, in Northwest Crossroads Conference action on April 19.
The game was shortened to six innings due to lightning strikes.
Andrew Parker got the start for KV (8-4, 1-3 in the NCC), allowing eight hits and two earned runs over six innings of work. He struck out six and walked just one.
Offensively, Alex Barr had a pair of hits, including a double, and Dylan Holmes also had a double which drove in a run. Caden Vanderhere was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Parker and Spencer Childers added singles.
Andrean is a perfect 4-0 in league play and 9-2-1 overall.
Prep Boys Golf
Bombers shoot season low 158
ROSSVILLE — Rensselaer Central senior golfer Harrison Odle nearly holed out a par-4 drive on the final hole in leading his team to its best score of season with a 158 at Rossville’s Angel Hills Golf Course on Thursday, April 20.
Odle ripped his drive down the middle of the fairway on the par-4, 305-yard ninth hole and the ball skipped on the green to within three inches of the cup for a two. Odle would win medalist honors, shooting a 1-over-par 36.
Senior teammate Zach Geleott stayed even with Odle until the final hole, finishing with a 38. Junior Brayden Mushett shot a 41 and senior Carter Drone had a 42.
Senior Wrigley Porter had a kick-out score of 51.
The Bombers beat both host Carroll and Tri-Central to improve to 7-0 in 9-hole matches this season.
Prep Boys Volleyball
Kougars blank host South Central, 3-0
UNION MILLS — Kankakee Valley won the big points in sweeping three games from host South Central in boys’ volleyball action last Wednesday, April 18.
The Kougars won by 30-28, 25-23 and 25-13 scores.
Senior Hayden Dase had 17 kills in the win. He also played solid defense in keeping the ball alive for his team.
Junior Cam Webster had three kills and three service aces while playing solid defense and Anthony Parra had eight digs. Brodie Ellenwood added three aces.