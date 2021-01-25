WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley sophomore guard Kate Thomas had a weekend to remember during her team’s back-to-back efforts against Andrean and Gary West.
On Friday, Jan. 22, the Kougars (9-9) fell to Class 2A No. 2 ranked Andrean by a 60-47 final, with Thomas scoring a team-high 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting.
She added six assists and two steals and teammate Courtney Fox had nine points. Lilly Toppen added eight points with four rebounds and three steals and Colby Sizemore had a team-high seven boards.
The loss caps KV’s Northwest Crossroads Conference record at 3-2. Andrean secured the top spot in the standings with the win, going 5-0 in league play. The Niners are 16-1 overall.
Thomas continued to pour in points during Saturday’s contest with visiting Gary West, scoring a game-high 18 points with four assists and two steals. She was 6 of 8 from the floor.
Classmate Toppen added 14 points, junior Taylor Schoonveld had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals and Sizemore had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Fox had a team-high six steals and Abby Grandchamp had seven rebounds.