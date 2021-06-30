WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s three seniors earned spots on the Northwest Crossroads Conference softball team for 2021.
Senior outfielder Carly Basham and ace pitcher MaryKate Shultz were first-team selections, with senior shortstop Hayley Alexander earning a second-team nod.
Junior outfielder Carmen Rosado was also a first-team pick and freshman JoJo Short was an honorable mention pick after excelling in her first season as the team’s starting second baseman.
Basham hit .364, collecting 28 hits with seven doubles, two triples and a home run. She drove in nine runs and scored a team-high 24. Rosado hit .319 with 22 hits, including five home runs and four doubles. She drove in 15 runs.
Shultz was named to the team as a pitcher. She made 20 appearances for the Kougars, going 11-5 with a 2.11 earned run average.
The senior right-hander capped a phenomenal season by striking out a single-season school-record 187 batters in 119 1/3 innings. She allowed just 36 earned runs and issued 21 walks.
At the plate, Shultz slugged a team-best .394 with 28 hits and 19 RBIs, also team highs. She had six doubles and tied Rosado for the team’s home run lead with five.
Alexander played solid defense for KVHS and hit .222 with 16 hits, including five doubles. She also had a home run and drove in 11 runs.
Short hit .290 in her first season, collecting 20 hits with eight doubles and two homers. She drove in 10 runs.
The Kougars finished 17-11 overall and 6-4 in the NCC to finish third in the team race. They captured sectional and regional titles before falling in the semistate championship game to Guerin Catholic.