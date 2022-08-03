CHARLESTON, Ill. — Former Kankakee Valley softball standout Maddie Swart played in all 55 games for Easton Illinois University this spring, including 52 starts.
Swart, who will be a senior in the fall, played first and third base for the Panthers. She played some outfield and also served as designated hitter in her first year at the school.
Swart played two seasons at Purdue University-Fort Wayne where she was a second team All-Horizon League selection. The team’s lead-off hitter, Swart hit a team-best .353 with nine doubles and 20 RBIs. She hit four home runs and scored 29 runs at PUFW.
At Eastern Illinois, she hit .263 with three doubles and a home run. She driven 17 runs and scored 15.
The Panthers finished 25-30 overall and 10-17 in conference play.
Ashley Fisher, a former teammate of Swart’s, had another strong season at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois, hitting .315 with four hits and 26 runs scored. She struck out just 13 times in 127 at-bats and had eight doubles and 21 RBIs.
The Eagles finished 27-13 overall and 17-7 in league play.
Former Kougar all-state player Emma Maple completed her senior season at Marian University in the spring. Hitting .242 with a home run and seven RBIs. She also scored seven runs.
Maple also made 12 appearances in the circle for the Knights, striking out eight and walking three. She had a save in her 12 relief appearances with a 3.94 earned run average.
The right-hander had a strong sophomore season, finishing with a 1.91 ERA over 10 appearances for Marian. She finished 2-1 with three saves and had 28 strikeouts over 22 innings pitched.
Former KVHS standout Kaylee Barrett recently completed her junior season as a member of the Indiana State University women’s softball team, playing 32 games for the Sycamores with 10 starts.
Barrett had five hits in 39 plate appearances and drove in four runs.