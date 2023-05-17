WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team used its superior depth to capture its fourth straight sectional title at home on Tuesday night. The Kougars claimed victory in six events, including three sprint races and two relays. DeMotte Christian’s Gabbi Zeilenga had two first-place finishes of her own and South Newton’s Liz Glassburn and Addysen Standish picked up their first sectional titles in the high jump and 300 low hurdles, respectively.
KVHS sectional in pictures: Kougars win another girls' track title
- By HARLEY TOMLINSON harleytom20@gmail.com
-
-
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.