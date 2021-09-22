MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team was locked in a three-way battle for the Twin Lakes Sectional title Monday, Sept. 20.
In the end, the Lady Kougars claimed third place to secure a spot in the Lafayette Regional at Battle Ground Golf Course. The regional meet will tee off on Saturday morning.
KVHS, which had a record-tying 16-1 finish in dual meets and triangulars this summer, shot a team score of 389 at Monticello’s Tippecanoe Country Club course.
Led by sectional medalist Brynlee DeBoard, who shot an 83 despite rainy conditions, the Kougars placed behind champion Logansport (364) and Winamac (387).
It was DeBoard’s first sectional title. She finished second to North Newton’s Mackendzie Dresbaugh (81) last year as a freshman, shooting an 88.
Joining DeBoard on the scorecard was Allison Rushmore, who shot a career-best 87 to finish third among all golfers. Lilly Van Loon shot a 109 and Katelyn Bakker added a 110 to cap the scoring.
The Kougars came into the meet as defending champions after firing a 390 to edge North Newton and Twin Lakes last fall.
It is Logansport’s first sectional title since 1992. The Berries have won 14 sectionals in all, with the first coming in 1975.
The Berries competed in the Western Sectional last season, finishing fourth.
Myleigh Moon led Logan with an 87, which tied Rushmore for third. Rensselaer Central was a surprising fourth at 402, beating the sectional host Indians by six strokes (408).
Advancing to regional as individuals are North Newton sophomore Madelyn Arenholz, who was one stroke off the winning pace with an 84, and RCHS freshman Carly Drone, who had a career-best 90.
Layla Stearns of Twin Lakes also advances.
Haley Graf had a 99 for the Lady Bombers, who played without a senior this year. Junior Addison Hesson added a 105, Jenna Minter fired a 108 and Maggie Maienbrook carded a 109.
North Newton shot a 467 for seventh place, with Tri-County (484) eighth and South Newton (508) ninth.