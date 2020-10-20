VALPARAISO — A handful of local runners qualified for the New Prairie Semistate after strong finishes at Saturday’s Chesterton Cross County Regional in Valparaiso.
Nearly 300 runners from 32 schools competed at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park site in Valparaiso. It was hosted by Chesterton, which employs former Kankakee Valley graduate and coach Jeff Hamstra as its athletic director.
In the girls’ race, the host Trojans won the team title with 54 points, followed by Wheeler (59), Valparaiso (94), LaPorte (116) and Portage (131).
Rensselaer Central, which was coming off a sectional championship at home on Oct. 10, placed seventh with 173 points to edge rival Kankakee Valley (180).
KV freshman Emma Bell led the local contingent with a seventh-place finish in 19 minutes, 39.4 seconds, beating Rensselaer’s Amzie Maienbrook, who placed ninth in 19:45.4. Maienbrook beat Bell for her first sectional title last week.
Bailey Ranta of Chesterton won the regional race in 18:33.5. The top five teams and the top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to the semistate.
Maienbrook will be competing in her third straight semistate race with hopes of securing a place in the state finals.
Other local runners who competed at Sunset Hills included Rensselaer Central’s Ava Barten (35th, 21:29.7), Riley Rentschler (47th, 22:11.9), Emma Rentschler (50th, 22:17.4), Solcy Sanchez (52nd, 22:21.7), Bailey Wuethrich (57th in 22:33.1) and Rheannon Pinkerman (64th, 23:01.5).
For KVHS, Audrey Campbell was 37th in 21:33.7. She was followed by teammates Halle Frieden (38th, 21:34.3), Emilee Wilson (54th, 22:28.2), Olivia Sheehy (71st, 24:22.7) and Joselyn Staples (81st, 25:57.4).
Kyle Blann of North Newton was 68th overall, Delaney Farmer of South Newton was 69th, Brandi McQueen of North Newton finished 72nd and Aubree Florian of South Newton was 78th.
In the boys’ race, Cole Raymond, a junior from LaPorte, was the overall winner in 16:17.2.
Jasper County’s top finisher was junior Justin Hoffman of Kankakee Valley, who placed 10th in 16:53.4 to lock down a semistate berth. RCHS sophomore Tristen Wuethrich will also compete at semistate after finishing 16th in 17:10.2.
Other local qualifiers included Covenant Christian junior Jonah Ingram (19th, 17:21.8), KV freshman Ethan Ehrhardt (21st, 17:28.7) and South Newton’s Kyle Hall, who finished 25th in 17:30.1.
Chesterton completed a sweep of team titles by scoring 36 points for the regional championship. The Trojans finished 2, 4, 8, 10 and 12.
LaPorte was a distant second (87), followed by Morgan Township (91), Valparaiso (93) and New Prairie (130). Kankakee Valley (173) was seventh and RCHS (220) eighth.
KVHS runners to score included Luke Bristol (51st, 18:17.5), Adam Collard (59th, 18:40.5), Xavier De La Paz Marino (63rd, 19:00.6) and Aiden Cates (75th, 19:35.6).
Rensselaer’s top finishers included Tom Van Hoose (48th, 18:11.5), Conner Parker (62nd, 18:59.2), Will Messman (66th, 19:11.7) and Nolan Potts (73rd, 19:28.2).
Covenant Christian’s Nathan Bennett, a junior, was 61st (18:56.2), South Newton’s Tristen Barricks was 65th and West Central teammates Drake Fritz (67th), Josiah Rodriguez (68th) and Hayden Fritz (76th) also competed.
Chayse Stillabower of South Newton was 70th, followed by Isaac Knight of North Newton (74th), Ryan Williams of North Newton (78th), Blake Whaley of South Newton (80th), Garret Sammons of South Newton (81st) and South Newton teammates Justin Wood (88th) and Payton Gray (89th).
Deric Duncan of RCHS was 77th, Brock Maple of KVHs was 79th and Rensselaer’s Arcades Rivera was 82nd.
RCHS sectional champion Owen Thomas was sixth overall in 16:36.6.