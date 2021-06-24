WHEATFIELD — The newly-formed Kankakee Valley Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome a handful of athletes as well as the 1984 boys’ state cross country team, long-time contributor Bob Tillema and the Jungels Family to its inaugural class later this summer.
The HOF banquet is set for Aug. 7. Tours of the school and a dinner for inductees and their close friends and family will be held at this time.
The first Hall of Fame class will feature Ken Peregrine (Class of 1973), Bryan Leturgez (’81), Celeste Susnis Robinson (’90), Rose Anderson (’74), Larry Terborg (’71), James Wallace (’79) and Mitch Terpstra (’72), as well as coach and athletic director Rich McEwan.
Peregrine, Anderson and Wallace excelled in track. Terpstra was an all-conference performer in football and played in college. Terborg also excelled in football and was a standout member of KV’s first football team in 1971.
Leturgez competed in football and track at KVHS. He later competed in the Winter Olympics as a member of the bobsled team.
Susnis-Robinson won three state cross country titles, four track titles and won a national title in cross country. She was an all-American at the University of Tennessee.
The 1984 cross country team that reached the state finals will also be inducted. The Kougars were coached by Walt Prochno and featured George Hoffman, Larry Nemcek, Aaron Uhrhammer, Jason Wallace, John VanSoest, Mike Liss and Ron Belstra as members.
Tillema has contributed to the athletic department in many roles over the past three decades and the Jungels Family will also be honored for their contributions to KV sports. Dad John “Butch” Jungels (’72) and mom Bev Jungels (’73) had four daughters who contributed mightily to KV athletics, including Jodi (’96), Jessi (2006), Joli (2014) and Jenna (2016).
Jenna Jungels owns several track and field records at KVHS and won a Big Ten indoor long jump title as a member of Indiana University’s women’s track and field team. All four girls competed in track and field at KVHS.
McEwan served as a coach of several sports when KV opened in the fall of 1971. He would later serve as athletic director for nearly 20 years.
KV athletic director John Gray is currently seeking nominations for a second HOF class to be inducted in 2022. If you have someone who has been out of school for at least five years and was a Kankakee Valley standout athlete, you can submit a nomination form to Gray either by mail or email (jgray@kv12.in.us). Go to the KVSC website to retrieve a HOF nomination form.