WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley has had Hanover Central’s number over the past couple of years.
The Wildcats have lost three straight to the Kougars, including Tuesday night’s 8-4 loss in the regional championship at KV’s Brian Flynn Field.
Hanover also lost a regular season meeting with KVHS, which advances to the Twin Lakes Semistate for the second straight season. Last year, the Kougars eliminated Hanover from post-season play with a dominating 11-0 victory in Cedar Lake.
It was a much more difficult task to knock the Wildcats (15-10) out of the Class 3A tournament this season. Despite taking an early lead, Hanover rallied in the sixth inning with a two-run single by Mattea Beilke and had traffic on the bases over the last two innings.
But Carmen Rosado, a senior right-hander, calmed the waters for KV, with two innings of solid relief. She came into the game in the sixth, replacing starter Elyse Starr, who allowed four runs on eight hits over five innings with three strikeouts.
KV (11-13) jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning on a two-run single by Abbi Wilhelm. The Kougars added four more runs in the second, with Emily Erb, JoJo Short, Kayla Schantz and Wilhelm driving in runs.
KVHS had 12 hits, with Jillian Swart and Wilhelm collecting three hits apiece. Starr and Schantz added two hits each. Wildcats starter Payton Antkiewicz took the loss for Hanover, allowing four runs on three hits in just over one inning of work. She struck out one.
KV will face Leo (27-2) in the first game of Saturday’s semistate at Twin Lakes. First pitch is set for 10 a.m., CST, with Yorktown (25-3) and South Bend St. Joseph (25-3) to follow. This is a return trip for both KV and St. Joseph, with the Kougars routing St. Joe, 10-0, in last year’s meeting.
Guerin Catholic would beat KV in the semistate final.