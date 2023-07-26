INDIANAPOLIS — Kankakee Valley’s Pop Warner 11 and under football team had three players participate in an all-star game that showcased the talents of several youth football players last month.
The game was played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.
Steven Martin of Wheatfield saw action at quarterback and safety for the Stars team, while teammate Jalen Vanderwoude of DeMotte was running back and cornerback for the Stars, which won by a 44-14 final.
Elijah Reyes of Rensselaer played for the Dream team and recorded several tackles and held his position on the offensive line, allowing zero quarterback sacks.
The game, which was played in front of fans from all over the country, was tied 14-14 at halftime before the Stars came alive and scored four unanswered touchdowns to claim victory.
Martin’s interception early in the second half started the Stars’ surge. Offensively, his quarterback sneaks and passes moved the ball downfield and Vanderwoude had several catches and sweeps to keep the Stars’ drives alive.
Martin, Vanderwoude and Reyes have played several years together on KV’s Pop Warner team. They were among 40 players picked to the play in the all-star game from a list of 10,000 kids who submitted game film.
Players selected came from Texas, California, Florida, South Carolina and more.
Pop Warner 11 and under coach Steven Martin was picked to serve as offensive coordinator for the Stars.