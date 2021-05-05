RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central jumped out to a 4-1 lead over rival Kankakee Valley in softball action Monday night.
But the Kougars answered RC’s four-run first inning with 15 straight runs to take a 16-4 lead and cruise to a 16-5 victory in five innings.
Trailing 1-0, the Bombers (3-9) loaded the bases against starting pitcher Lexi Broyles in the bottom of the first inning. A wild pitch, a groundout and a two-run single by Maci Northcutt put RCHS up 4-1 after the first inning.
KV, however, responded with three runs in the second, highlighted by Elise Kasper’s two-run home run. Carmen Rosado then responded with her team’s third homer of the game, launching a grand slam against starting pitcher Hannah Wisely in a six-run fourth inning.
KV (9-6) added six more runs in the fifth against Wisely and reliever Lauren Moore to cap off the victory, its fourth in five games.
The Bombers did manage a run in the bottom of the fifth. After Paige Lattimore opened the inning with a double, Addy Koebcke brought her home with a one-out double to give her team a chance at forcing more innings.
Elyse Starr picked up the win in relief of Broyles. The freshman righthander allowed one run on three hits over 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Hayley Alexander, who opened the game scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, finished 3 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs.
Rosado was 2 for 2 with her grand slam homer and Amie Ramus was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. She also scored three runs.
Starr was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Kasper had two hits, scored four runs and drove in four runs. Broyles, Carly Basham, JoJo Short, MaryKate Shultz and Jenna Fitzpatrick also had hits for KV, which fell to rival Andrean on Tuesday night.
Andrean outlasts Shultz, Kougars
MERRILLVILLE — Less than three weeks after getting nothing against Kankakee Valley ace pitcher MaryKate Shultz, Andrean came in with a game plan in a rematch between the two schools on Tuesday, May 4.
Though Shultz, who tossed a perfect game in her team’s 3-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over the 59ers on April 14, was still effective with 12 strikeouts over six innings, she did issue four walks and allowed five hits against a more aggressive Niners lineup.
The result allowed Andrean to tie up the season series with a 3-0 victory, getting a strong outing in the circle from freshman Abbey Bond. The righthander allowed five hits over seven innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks.
KV falls to 9-6 overall and 4-3 in the NCC.
Andrean (6-8, 2-5) scored all of its runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Julia Schultz.
KV’s five hits were all singles. Carmen Rosado was 3 for 3 and Shultz and Lexi Broyles added hits.