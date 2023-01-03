MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ basketball team faced challenge after challenge in its second trip to the Twin Lakes Tournament in Monticello last week.
The Kougars suffered back-to-back losses to Westfield and Clinton Prairie before surviving a late comeback by North White to finish seventh in the eight-team event.
Riding on an 11-game win streak coming into the tournament, the Kougars (13-4) got off to a good start against North White, leading 21-16 at halftime and 37-24 in the third.
But the Vikings (3-13) stormed back in the game’s final four minutes, limiting the Kougars to one shot ore less each possession to pull within three points.
Free throws late by senior guard Kate Thomas pushed KV’s lead to five points and North White’s shot at the buzzer accounted for the final margin.
The Vikings outscored KVHS, 20-10, in the fourth to make Kougar fans squirm a bit.
Thomas had 10 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals for KVHS. Junior Maddy Murray added nine points and six boards and was selected to the all-tournament team. Junior Olivia Plummer had eight points and four rebounds and senior Lilly Toppen also had eight points.
Sophomore Ava Dase had five boards and a pair of blocked shots.
Tessa Robertson had a game-high 17 points for the Vikings. She had 11 points in the second half and teammate Autumn Reiff had 11 points with six coming in the fourth period.
The Kougars fell into the seventh-/eighth-place game with a 68-48 loss to Clinton Prairie (9-7). The Gophers outscored KV, 44-24, in the second half, including 25-12 in the third period to seize control.
Five players scored in double figures for Clinton Prairie, including 19 Abbey Swan. She had 14 points in the second half and finished 11 of 11 from the free throw line.
The Gophers were a remarkable 24 of 28 from the foul line to 11 of 18 for the Kougars. Clinton Prairie was 13 of 17 in the fourth quarter.
Claire Ecenbarger, Kaitlyn Beck and Sydney Swan had 14 points apiece.
Toppen had 11 points for KVHS, with Laynie Capellari adding 10. Murray had eight points and Thomas was held to just three points.
Murray also had eight points in her team’s 49-32 loss to Westfield to open the tournament last Wednesday. An 18-2 run by Westfield in the opening quarter had KV down by double figures early.
Ellie Kelleher had 20 points for Westfield, which owns a 9-7 mark after beating Rochester in the third-place game.
The host Indians, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 16-0, won the tournament with a 60-51 victory over Class 4A Crown Point. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) also competed in the tournament, placing fifth overall after beating Clinton Prairie.