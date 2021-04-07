WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track opened its new track and field complex with a triangular win over Twin Lakes and Pioneer Tuesday night.
The Lady Kougars scored 121 points to 24 for Twin Lakes and 19 for Pioneer.
KVHS had multiple first-place finishes, including three wins by junior Taylor Schoonveld. She collected firsts in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.39 seconds and 300-meter hurdles in 48.80 and added a first in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches.
Schoonveld qualified for the 2019 state finals in 2019 in the high jump. She also anchored the winning 4-by-400 relay team that featured Swart, Elise Kasper and Laynie Capellari. The team won in 4 minutes, 25.51 seconds.
Ava McKim was a dual winner in the 100 meters in 13.93 seconds and added a first in the 200 in 27.92. Freshman Emma Bell won the 1,600 meters in 5:48.21, Brooke Swart was the 400 dash winner in 63.58 seconds and Mo Moslow won the pole vault at 8 feet.
Ella Carden was the long jump champion at 16-3, Alex Estes won the discus at 83-7 and Maddy Friant-Nannenga was the shot-put winner at 36-9 1/2.
KV’s 4-by-800 team of Audrey Campbell, Emily Wilson, Halle Frieden and Bell also finished first in 11:05.66 and Bell added the 800 meter title in 2:37.65. The 4-by-100 team of Carden, Swart, McKim and Colby Sizemore also claimed a title.
Capellari was second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, Carden was second in the 100 dash as well as the 200 and Kasper was second in the 400. Maddy Murry was second in the 800 run, Campbell was second in the 3,200, Emily Nannenga was second in the high jump, McKim placed second in the long jump, Tiffany McRain was second in discus and Sizemore placed second in the shot-put.
Prep Softball
Lady Kougars outlast Lowell, 2-1
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley opened its Northwest Crossroads Conference season with a 2-1, nine-inning victory over rival Lowell Tuesday.
The Kougars (2-0, 1-0 in the NCC) led 1-0 after the first inning before Lowell tied the game against KV starter MaryKate Shultz with a single run in the sixth inning.
KV finally pushed across a run in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the victory.
Shultz went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on a home run with seven strikeouts. Lexi Broyles offered 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Carly Basham led all hitters with a 3 for 4 effort. She scored a run. Hayley Alexander and Abbi Wilhelm had doubles and Shultz and Mady Peterson added singles.
KV’s hitters struck out 14 times.