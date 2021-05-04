RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team used outstanding depth to remain unbeaten in multi-team track meets this spring, winning the annual Gene Edmonds Relays at Rensselaer Central on Friday, April 30.
The Kougars won nine events overall, including seven running events, to finish with 117 points, Hanover Central was second with 88 points, edging the host Bombers by two points (86). Benton Central had 50 points, with Twin Lakes, West Central, South Newton and North Newton also competing.
Winners for KVHS included the freshmen/sophomore 400-meter relay team of Laynie Capellari, Audrey Campbell, Maddy Murray and Brooke Swart in 54.69 seconds; the varsity 400-meter relay team of Ella Carden, Swart, Carissa Seneczko and Ava McKim in 52.51 seconds; the varsity 1,600 relay team of Halle Frieden, Elise Kasper, Swart and Taylor Schoonveld in 4 minutes, 19.38 seconds; the varsity 3,200 relay team of Frieden, Allie Rushmore, Campbell and Emma Bell in 10:54.36; the varsity sprint medley team of Carden, Seneczko, McKim and Schoonveld in 1:55.30; the freshmen/sophomore sprint medley team of Carden, McKim, Capellari and Swart in 2:00.02; and the freshmen/sophomore distance medley relay team of Campbell, Murray, Rushmore and Bell in 9:59.91.
The high jump pair of Schoonveld and Capellari combined for a winning height of 9 feet, 9 inches and the long jump duo of Carden and McKim combined for 32 feet, 1/4 inch to win that event.
The shot-put pair of Maddy Friant and Tiff McBain combined for 65-6 1/2 for second and the discus duo of Alex Estes and McBain threw a combined 162-11 1/2 for fourth overall.
The varsity distance medley relay team of Bell, Kasper, Frieden and Lexi Culbreth was fourth and the shuttle relay foursome of Capellari, Madison Ward, Seneczko and Schoonveld was second in 61.21 seconds.
Rensselaer claimed a pair of firsts in the pole vault with Alexis Oliver and Libby Dixon combining for a winning vault of 15 feet and the shuttle hurdles, with Bethany Michal, Taylor Jordan, Grace Healey and Ariel Manns winning in 1:00.75.
Runner-up finishes included the freshmen/sophomore 400-meter relay team of Emma Sinn, Allana Redlin, Riley Rentschler and Emma Rentschler (55.19 seconds), the varsity 400 relay team of Gracie Castle, Healey, Michal and Oliver (53.48) and the high jump pair of Kaylee Tiede-Souza and Manns (9 feet, 8 inches).
Third-place finishers included the varsity 3,200 relay team of Amzie Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Ava Barten and Rheannon Pinkerman (11:20.10), the varsity sprint medley relay squad of Michal, Castle, Oliver and Jordan (2:12.94) and the freshmen/sophomore distance medley relay team of Barten, Emma and Riley Renstschler and Sanchez (11:13.50).
The long jump duo of Jordan and Healey was fourth with a combined leap of 26-9 3/4.
KVHS boys’ track 3rd at Gene Edmonds
RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ track and field team captured four first-place finishes to secure the third slot in the Gene Edmonds Relays’ eight-team event on May 30.
Twin Lakes won with 103 points, followed by Hanover Central with 99, and the Kougars with 92.
“We held our own in the field events, and placed in the top three or four of every relay if we didn’t win it,” KVHS coach Adams said, “but Twin Lakes had the depth to take us. We were competitive, but we are still looking for our next performance jump.”
Capturing firsts for KV:
• 3,200-meter relay — Ethan Ehrhardt, Josiah Johnson, Adam Collard, and Justin Hoffman;
• Distance medley relay — Ben Herz, Jack Lamka, Jacob Sandlin, Justin Hoffman;
• Shuttle hurdle relay — Adam Collard, Jacob Sandlin, Ben Herz, Josiah Johnson;
• Pole vault — Bryce Brodner and Xavier De La Paz Marino.
KV’s 1,600-meter relay team of Collard, Hoffman, Herz and Johnson was second and the Kougars totaled four third-place finishes, including the freshmen/sophomore distance medley relay team of Luke Bristol, Cameron Anderson, Brock Martin and Evan Ehrhardt; the freshmen/sophomore 400-meter relay team of Logan Myers, Brodner, Jack Lamka and Markus Ritchie; the varsity 400 relay team of Anderson, Crispin Lamka, Myers and Johnson; and the varsity sprint medley relay squad of Jack Lamka, Ritchie, Brodner and Collard.
The high jump team of Sandin and Brodner place fourth overall.