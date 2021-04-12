WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team suffered its first loss in four games last Saturday, falling to host Hanover Central by a 7-1 final.
The Wildcats (1-2) took the lead for good with a two-run first inning. KV (3-1) scored its lone run in the first on a Lexi Broyles RBI double. Broyles had two hits.
Carly Basham also had a pair of hits, including a double, and MaryKate Shultz added a double. Carmen Rosado was 2 for 3.
Broyles took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over three innings of work. She struck out five and walked two. Reliever Elyse Starr, a freshman, allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
On Friday, the Kougars bounced Wheeler by a 2-0 final. Winning pitcher Shultz allowed just two hits over seven innings with 14 strikeouts. JoJo Short had an RBI double and Mady Peterson and Broyles had singles. Wheeler falls to 1-2.
Bombers lose opener by slugfest
MONON — Rensselaer Central’s softball team let a big lead slip away in its season opening 15-14 loss at North White on April 8. The Bombers led 2-0 after the first inning and 11-2 through three innings before the Vikings (3-1) chipped away at the lead. The hosts scored five runs in the fourth to pull within 11-7 and rallied for five more runs in the sixth to take a 12-11 lead.
Rensselaer did answer with three runs in the top half of the seventh for a 14-12 lead but the Vikings walked off a win by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the seventh for the 15-14 victory.
Rylie Carter was 4 for 4 for the Vikings. She had a pair of doubles, scored four runs and added four RBIs. Kinsey Westerhouse had a double among her two hits and added two RBIs with three runs scored and Caitlyn Conn was 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs.
Lauren Annis added a double.
Carter and Westerhouse combined to slow Rensselaer’s offense in the late innings, combining for five strikeouts and three walks. The Bombers did outhit the Vikings, 14-12.