Lady Kougars Sweep Sectional
By Tom Sparks
Correspondent
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley avenged a regular season loss to Knox by rallying from 14 points down on two separate occasions to pick up a 34-31 Class 3A sectional victory at home Saturday.
It is the program’s third sectional title in four years.
The Kougars (13-10) avenged both a 64-41 regular season loss to Knox and the fact the Redskins (21-5) took the sectional title out of KV’s hands last season with a 36-33 win at Knox.
In a game that looked to be a looming lopsided loss for the Kats — they trailed 20-6 at halftime — they came back in the fourth with a 21-point offensive barrage and a stingy defense that held Knox to just four points, all from the free throw line.
The game truly was a tale of two distinctly different games played by the Kougars. KV scored all of four points in the first quarter on lone baskets by Colby Sizemore and Kate Thomas while Knox, led by Riley Messer, collected 12.
The Kougars continued to be as cold as the weather as they scored even less in the second quarter, with a lone basket by bench player Abby Grandchamp. Knox extended its lead heading into halftime with a 14-point lead.
The Kougars and track coach Lane Lewallen suffered a scare midway through the second as multi-sport standout Cody Sizemore left the game with an apparent knee injury. However, she was able to re-enter the game after halftime and seemed to spark the Lady Kougars.
The third quarter was a 7-7 tie, but there was still that 14-point difference (27-13). In the final frame, the Lady Kougars looked like a completely different team had taken the floor. Taylor Schoonveld, Thomas and Sizemore began to aggressively attack the net, drawing fouls and making layups. Perimeter-shooter Lilly Toppen even got in on the close-in action and scored four points.
Meanwhile, defensive-specialist Grandchamp, aided by Thomas, Schoonveld and Sizemore, helped hold the Lady Redskins to zero field goals in the fourth.
KV had pulled within four with 4:16 left in the game. Knox’s Felicity Olejniczak hit the first of two shots after a foul and was immediately fouled again, hitting both this time to put Knox back up 30-23.
On KV’s next possession the ball was turned over and Grandchamp was forced to foul Brianna Korch, giving her two foul shots. She air-balled the first, missing everything but made the second and Knox seemed ready to repeat as sectional champs, leading 31-23.
Schoonveld was having none of that as she quickly stole the ball and drove to score, drawing the and-one foul as she did so. Her free throw brought the Kats within five points.
Toppen followed suit with a steal and score, and with 1:55 left in the game, KVHS was within three.
As Knox brought the ball up-court, Grandchamp stole the ball again and KV coach Doug Nelson quickly called time.
Following the inbound pass, Sizemore hit the basket and it was suddenly 31-30 with 1:11 left. On Knox’s possession, they tried their best to play keep away, but Thomas fouled to force free throws and to the home crowd’s relief, junior Megan Bolen, who is a 38 percent free throw shooter, missed both.
Schoonveld rebounded the errant second shot and passed quickly to Sizemore, who was fouled on her way up by Knox. She sank both shots and the Lady Kougars were on-top for the first time in the game at 32-31.
Knox had one more opportunity, but a hurried shot was rebounded by Schoonveld. Knox was forced to foul and Schoonveld made both free throws to put KV up 24-41.
As time lapsed, Nelson, who picked up his 200th career win with KV’s win over Hanover Central Friday night, fell to his knees as the team rushed onto the floor, scaring his family, the team and fans, but it was simply a release of pent-up emotion.
Athletic director John Gray awarded the sectional trophy to the Lady Kougars and lone senior player Courtney Fox immediately took possession and walked around smiling broadly.
The players, coaches, cheerleaders and even a few fans took turns cutting down the nets as souvenirs.
Nelson singled out Sizemore and Grandchamp for their play, but was quick to point out that it literally took everybody to win this game.
“Colby (Sizemore) coming back from the injury was huge,” said Nelson, “and Abby just makes things happen. She makes the other team uncomfortable and if someone tracked stats for forcing jump balls, she would probably lead the Region.
“We’ve had our ups and downs this year, but we are really playing as a team right now and that is exactly what it took tonight. Everyone did their part and no one gave up.”
KV shot 11 of 14 from the free throw line for just over 87% while Knox only hit 7 of 16. Schoonveld and Sizemore had eight points to lead the Kougars and Sizemore added 10 rebounds.
Messer was Knox’s leading scorer with nine points. The Redskins, who had just two turnovers in the first half, had 16 in the final two quarters.
The Lady Kougars will travel to Jimtown on Saturday, Feb.13 to play No. 8 South Bend Washington (19-5), which upset No. 9 Mishawaka Marian in the South Bend St. Joseph’s Sectional.
Marian beat Washington, 58-48, during the regular season.
KV will play Washington is at 11 a.m., CST. Should they win that game, they will face the winner of the Lakeland/Griffith game at 7 p.m. that night.