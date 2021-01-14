DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley kept its hopes for a Northwest Crossroads Conference title alive with a 29-17 win over visiting Highland Tuesday night.
Both teams struggled to hit shots; neither hit 30 percent shooting. The Kougars hit just 10 of 38 shots for 26%, but sophomore Lilly Toppen managed to hit on 4 of 9 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 12 points in the victory.
Toppen also added four rebounds.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
KVHS (8-6, 3-0 in the NCC) led 14-11 at halftime and 19-16 after three periods. The defense then held the Trojans (11-7, 2-2) to just a free throw in the fourth quarter to take a double-digit lead.
The Kougars remain a half-game behind Andrean (13-0, 4-0) in the NCC standings. KV had Munster and Andrean remaining on its schedule, with the Jan. 22 game at Andrean likely to decide the league champion.
Knights pull free of Trojans
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian of DeMotte used a 17-6 run in the second period to pull away from visiting West Central and record a 56-30 victory Tuesday night.
The Knights (7-6) led just 14-11 in the first period, but turned up the pressure in the second quarter. The Trojans were held to just 10 field goals in the game and hit less than 25 percent (10 of 50).
The Knights had three players in double figures, with sophomore Skylar Bos pouring in 18 points on 9 of 20 shootting. She added five rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Morgan Schaafsma added 12 points, hitting 6 of 11 shots, with six rebounds and three steals. Desiree Holmes had 10 points, hitting 6 of 6 free throws, and senior Sydnie Bakker had a whopping 21 rebounds, including 11 offensive.
Gwen Walstra had eight boards and Madison Zeldenrust added six. Covenant out-boarded the Trojans, 53-19.
Seniors Tori Culp and Emily Pilarski had nine points each to lead the Trojans, who fall to 3-13. Freshman Mara Sharpe added eight points with five rebounds and seven steals.
Pilarski also had four rebounds.
The Trojans launched 28 3-point shots, hitting eight. Culp had two 3-point baskets, but finished just 2 of 18 from the floor overall.
Spartans 2-0 in MWC contests
MOROCCO — North Newton got a double-double from Harley Schleman and Danielle Hinch scored a team-high 13 points in leading North Newton to a 47-39 victory over Midwest Conference foe Frontier Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Hinch, who hit 5 of 6 free throws, also had 11 rebounds and four assists and Harley Schleman had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sister Heidi Schleman had a game-high 13 boards and Mackendzie Dresbaugh had four assists for the Spartans, now 4-6 and 2-0 in the MWC.
Emma Blissett led the Falcons with 15 points and Courtney Gutwein hit 3 of 6 3-pointers to finish with 13 points. Emma Sorenson had five assists and five steals.