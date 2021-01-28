WHEATFIELD — If all goes as planned, Kankakee Valley will get another crack at Knox for a sectional title next week, this time on the Kougars’ home floor.
The Kougars (9-9) will await the winner of the Wheeler/Hanover Central in Friday’s semifinal. A win puts KV into the championship game where the Redskins (19-4) are expected to be waiting.
Knox opens the sectional tournament Tuesday night when it faces River Forest (8-9). A win will vault the Redskins into the semifinal round where they will face Culver Academy, which earned one of two byes in this year’s tournament.
A KV/Knox meeting would set up a rematch of last year’s final at Knox. The Redskins won that one by a 38-33 final to advance to the regional round where they lost to eventual state champion Northwood in the regional final.
Knox has won the last two meetings with the Kougars after suffering nine straight losses in the series.
The Redskins enjoyed a top three ranking earlier in the year after rattling off 11 straight wins, including a 64-41 win over KVHS on Nov. 28.
KV sits at .500 for the season, with its biggest wins coming against Morgan Township and Kouts. Both Class A schools are ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, in the AP poll.
KVHS coach Doug Nelson said his team’s winning formula is simple:
“We will have to execute under pressure and score the basketball,” he said. “We have been inconsistent at times at both ends of the floor, so we will need to play a complete game and do that for 32 minutes.”
The Kougars are led by a handful of underclassmen, including sophomores Lilly Toppen — who is the team’s top scorer at 10.3 ppg. — and Kate Thomas, who has scored in double figures in three of the team’s last four games.
Thomas owns a 7.9 ppg. average and leads the team in steals with 47. She adds 2.3 assists per contest.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld has an 8.8 points per game average as well as 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. She leads the team in total rebounds with 100 and has 35 steals.
Colby Sizemore, another sophomore, averages 4.8 boards per game. Toppen is the team’s top perimeter scorer with 37 3-point baskets.
The Kougars rely on the 3, hitting 83 as a team this winter. KV also relies on a sticky defense, allowing 45.5 ppg.
“The season has been a challenge for all,” Nelson said. “We have done a solid job of progressing through the season and playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
Knox is led by a pair of veteran seniors, Remi Jordan and Felicity Olejniczak, both of whom played as freshmen. Jordan averages 16.3 ppg. and also leads the team in rebounds at 10 per contest.
Olejniczak averages 11.5 ppg. and 5.4 steals per game.