Prep Girls Basketball
Thursday, January 6
Lady Kougars hold off Jays, 54-46
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley knocked down 19 free throws to just seven for North Judson in picking up a 54-46 victory over the Lady Jays at the Kougar Den on Thursday, Jan. 6.
KV held a 29-24 lead at halftime then extended its lead to double figures in the second half. The Kougars (13-6) finished 19 of 28 from the foul line in the game, including 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Kate Thomas, who had a game-high 24 points, was 9 of 14 from the line, including 7 of 10 in the second half. Junior teammate Lilly Toppen added 15 points, going 6 of 8 from the foul line.
Toppen had three of her team’s five 3-point baskets and Thomas scored 15 of her points in the first half.
Jays junior Olivia Burkett had 13 points and junior teammate Kennedy Baxter added nine. The Jays have lost five of their last six and 10 of their last 12 games.
Tuesday, January 4
Lake Central took strong for KV
St. John — Lake Central’s young squad outscored visiting Kankakee Valley, 36-14, in the second half to cruise to a 58-25 home victory on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Indians, ranked No. 11 in Class 4A at 14-3, led 22-12 at halftime, but took a commanding lead in the third period with an 18-7 run for a 40-19 lead.
Sophomore shooting guard Riley Milausnic had 11 second-half points to finish with a game-high 13 for Lake Central, which counts three freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors among its top eight.
Freshman point guard Vanessa Wimberly added 12 points, including 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and junior Aniyah Bishop had 10 points. Milausnic hit three of her team’s five 3-point baskets and the Indians were 15 of 22 from the foul line to just 3 of 4 for the Kougars, who fall to 12-6.
Senior Taylor Schoonveld had 10 points for KVHS. Sophomore teammate Juliet Starr had a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Cavaliers bury winless Attica
ATTICA — Tri-County won its fourth game in six tries Tuesday, Jan. 4, crushing winless Attica by a 63-12 final on the road.
The Cavaliers (5-8) got a game-high 18 points from sophomore Johnette Whitmire, with senior guard Brynn Warren added 13 points. Freshman Sara Zarse had 10 points.
Attica falls to 0-9 with the loss.
Prep Boys Basketball
Tuesday, January 4
Beecher streaks past South Newton
KENTLAND — South Newton suffered its fourth straight loss with its 47-34 setback to visiting Beecher, Illinois, on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Rebels (3-6) got a team-high 16 points from senior guard Kayden Cruz. He was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added three rebounds.
Senior teammate Cy Sammons added nine points with four rebounds and two assists and Dawson Cadle, another senior, had seven points and two assists.
Beecher (12-3) is ranked No. 5 in 2A in Illinois.
The Rebels’ JV team suffered a 44-41 loss to Beecher prior to the varsity contest. Hayden Bacewic had 16 points and Conner Latta added eight for the JV squad, now 5-4.
Evyn Krug and Luke Hoskins added six points apiece.
Compiled By HARLEY TOMLINSON