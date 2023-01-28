WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley improved to 3-1 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference with a 64-54 victory over visiting Highland Friday in the Kougar Den.
The short-handed Kougars — who are missing a pair of guards in their starting lineup, including point guard Colton Pribyl to injury — took a double-digit lead early and led by as much as 18 points in the third quarter.
Highland did manage to cut the lead to four midway through the fourth period, but KV held off the Trojans to pick up its sixth win of the season and third straight.
Junior Jeremiah Jones had a team-high 17 points for the Kougars, who travel to Portage Saturday night. Junior Camden Webster added 16 points and sophomore guard Bobby Lalonde, who was elevated to the varsity after Pribyl went down, had 13 points.
Highland, which lost its fifth straight, is 3-13, including 1-3 in the NCC.