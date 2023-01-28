Kougars

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley improved to 3-1 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference with a 64-54 victory over visiting Highland Friday in the Kougar Den.

The short-handed Kougars — who are missing a pair of guards in their starting lineup, including point guard Colton Pribyl to injury — took a double-digit lead early and led by as much as 18 points in the third quarter.

Tags

Trending Food Videos