WHEATFIELD — The numbers are far from pretty.
After a battle that raged on for 3 1/2 hours, Rensselaer Central outlasted Kankakee Valley, 19-11, in a Kougar Klassic opener despite committing eight errors, issuing 11 walks and throwing nearly 300 pitches.
The Kougars (2-2) struggled in the field also, committing six errors, including four in the pivotal eight inning when Rensselaer broke an 11-11 tie with eight runs. Only three of the runs were earned, but Bombers relief pitcher Kenseth Johns needed just one after he retired three of the five batters he faced in KV’s half of the eighth to pick up his first win of the season.
“I don’t how many errors we had or the amount of walks we gave up,” said KV coach Doug Nelson, “but you’re not going to beat anybody doing that.”
The Bombers (2-1) are scheduled to face Kouts (3-0) in the championship game on Saturday afternoon. Kouts knocked off North Judson, 11-5, in Friday’s first game.
It is doubtful either game will be played Saturday with the weather forecast calling for a 70-90% chance for rain.
Johns was the third pitcher used by Bombers coach Matt Stevens. Starter Austin Francis, who threw a gem on April 5 at Benton Central, collecting 12 strikeouts, threw 99 pitches in just four innings Friday. KV scored six runs against the junior right-hander, but just two were earned.
Francis allowed three hits over four innings with eight strikeouts and six walks.
“We made a couple of bad plays behind him, but he settled in, throwing strikes,” Stevens said. “He didn’t want to come out of the game, but this early, I’m not going to push him. He was at 99 pitches. We’ve got plenty of the season left.”
Reliever Jacob Pickering struck out two and walked four over two innings of work. He scattered four hits and three runs, two of which were earned.
Caden Vanderhere got the start for KVHS, allowing four runs on just two hits over three innings. He struck out five and walked four.
Tyler Feddeler and Matt Caldwell worked in relief, with Caldwell the bearer of poor defense by his team in the eighth inning to take the loss.
After a one-out walk to start the eighth, Caldwell got Grant Spangler to strike out, but the ball skipped past catcher Myles Turpin to put two runners on base. Johns then followed with an RBI single to left field and Ethan Pickering laced a 2-1 pitch over centerfielder Ryan Tinnell’s head for a two-run double for a 14-11 lead.
After Tommy Boyles singled, Pickering scored on a wild pitch. A walk to Kelton Hesson was followed by a fielding error on a Lakin Webb roundball to plate another run and Teagan Brown followed with an RBI single for a 17-11 lead.
A throwing error on a Francis single scored two more runs before Caldwell got Jacob Pickering and Spangler to ground out to end the inning.
Stevens said his players focused on driving the ball to all fields in their big inning.
“They were more aggressive at the plate. They got excited and ran the bases really well,” he said.
Rensselaer held an 11-6 lead through six-plus innings before KV rallied to tie the score with a five-run seventh inning.
Dylan Holmes singled to open the seventh against Jacob Pickering. A walk to Colton Pribyl and a throwing error on an infield single by Caldwell scored the first run of the inning for the Kougars.
Johns relieved Pickering and got a strike out of Feddeler. But a fielding error led to another run for KV and Cayden Dykhuizen’s two-run triple to left field cut Rensselaer’s lead to 11-10.
After Turpin struck out, Johns had KV’s No. 7 hitter, Andrew Parker, in a 1-2 hole at the plate, but Parker would line a single to right field to push across Dykhuizen with the trying run.
With runners on first and third, Johns gave his team a chance by inducing Holmes to hit into a groundout.
“The way that inning went with a five-run lead, we walked the first two guys, we made a couple of errors, they got a couple of flair hits. Everything just kind of fell apart and it just snowballs,” Stevens said. “But they maintained their composure, came out and had a big inning and shut them down. That was great pitching by Kenseth to close the game out.”
Boyles had three hits and four RBIs for the Bombers. His bases-clearing double in the second inning opened the game’s scoring.
Webb added a pair of two-run singles.
“Tommy with the bases-clearing double down the line was a huge hit for us,” Stevens said. “Ethan Pickering had a double over the centerfielder’s head. We got some clutch hits from some guys that we didn’t do in the second game against BC. Tonight we got some clutch hits, especially when we needed them in that last inning.”
Dykhuizen had two hits, including a triple, and Parker and Tinnell also had two hits apiece.
Nelson felt it was a game of missed opportunities for his players.
“We left a lot guys on,” he said. “We had bases loaded, man on first and third, back to back to back and we didn’t come through. You’d like to get more shots at that, but you just don’t get those back.”
The Kougars were slated to face North Judson (0-1) in Saturday’s consolation game at 10 a.m. The Jays are coached by former Rensselaer Central, South Newton and North White coach Ron Benakovich.
KV, which was coming off a 15-12 slugfest with Hebron on Thursday, expects to get a couple of players back from suspension next week, adding more experience to a squad consisting of juniors and sophomores playing key roles.
“With time and reps and figuring out who goes where, we should be all right,” Nelson said. “We’re a little short-handed right now, but once we get everybody back, we should continue to get better.”