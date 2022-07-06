ALLENDALE, Mich. — Rensselaer’s Eli Kosiba is soaring heights never before seen at at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.
The nation’s No. 2 high jumper in Division II, Kosiba, a 2020 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School, recently competed for a national title at Grand Valley’s track on May 27.
The university’s outdoor record holder at 7 feet, 3 inches, Kosiba, a sophomore, cleared the bar at 7-1 1/2 to secure third place at the national meet in his second straight appearance.
Ushan Perera of Texas A&M University-Commerce, a sophomore ranked No. 1 in the nation, won the title with a jump of 7-3. Kosiba appeared to have locked down second place overall before freshman Nishorn Pierre of Holy Family University in Philadelphia cleared 7-2 in his final jump to vault over Kosiba into second place.
Kosiba’s teammate at Grand Valley, freshman Jonathan Runkins-James, also cleared 7-1 1/2 but needed more jumps to do so to finish fourth.
The placing comes on the heels of a second-place finish in the national indoor meet this past winter for Kosiba. A three-time national qualifier, Kosiba placed seventh in the high jump as a freshman in 2020-21.
A three-time first team all-American, Kosiba has won two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) indoor titles and won the GLIAC outdoor title in 2022.
He was named 2021 GLIAC Freshman Field Athlete of the Year and followed that up by earning the GLIAC Field Athlete of the Year in 2022. He owns the university’s indoor high jump mark of 7-2 1/4 as well as the outdoor mark.
He was named a first team all-region men’s track performer in 2021.
Kosiba was coached at Rensselaer Central by his uncle, former Bomber boys’ track and field coach Bill Zimmer, who traveled to Grand Valley to watch his nephew compete in the national meet.
“In all my years as coach,” Zimmer said, “I’ve not seen anyone accomplish these type of things over the last two years.”
If COVID had not canceled Kosiba’s track season in 2020, he might be staring at a state title in the high jump. He jumped 6-10 1/2 during practice sessions heading into the 2020 track season, which would have broke Dan Brandenburg’s RCHS record of 6-9, to put him among the state’s best jumpers.
“I think he would have won a state championship in his senior year,” Zimmer said. “He seems to rise with the competition.”
He continues to rise to the competition at the college level and he just completed his sophomore season.
“He connotes to get stronger and has built up his legs,” Zimmer said. “His technique is fantastic. He’s getting that back bend and that ‘U’ shape you want where his head is even with his feet as he goes over the bar.”
Kosiba credits Zimmer and RCHS track coach Dan Yeager for instilling a passion for the high jump.
“They put a spark in me from an early age,” he said. “They just made me really love the sport. I just ran with that when I got here (at Grand Valley). My coaches have showed me the same support. They’re always looking out for me.”
Kosiba has blossomed under the tutelage of jumps coach Steve Jones at GVSU. The former Bomber is consistently over 7 feet on all of his jumps.
“I love it here,” he said. “They don’t make it a job. They know we understand what we’re here for, to get things done and we’re going to compete. But they keep it a fun atmosphere and a family atmosphere. We’re all supportive of each other.”
Despite COVID, Kosiba continued to practice on his own through the summer of his senior year. He quickly became the best jumper when he stepped on the Grand Valley campus and credits teammate Runkins-James, who is consistently over 7 feet on his jumps, for pushing him in practice this spring.
“JJ pushes me a lot,” Kosiba sad. “It makes such a difference when you have somebody jumping with you. It’s one thing to have competition at meets, but I get to practice with JJ every day and we’re always pushing each other.”
Grand Valley State vaulted to the top of Kosiba’s list of colleges because they pursued him so heavily. Even after losing his senior year to COVID, Kosiba remained on Grand Valley’s radar.
“I wasn’t fully developed as a jumper yet,” Kosiba said of his senior year. “But I knew what I could do in the future. Some of the bigger schools you dream of going to in high school, these big D-1 schools, they didn’t see that in me, but coach Steve and Grand Valley, they saw something in me.
“I’m kind of grateful. COVID sucked, don’t get me wrong, but without COVID, I don’t think I’d be in the position I am now. When I got here, I just excelled. I definitely matured as an athlete.”
Kosiba said he has enjoyed his landing spot, but wonders if Division I schools would have approached him if he excelled as a senior at RCHS.
“It would have been fun,” he said. “But at the same time, would Grand Valley be in the picture? I look back and I think I lost my senior year, but I landed here. It all worked out.”
Kosiba’s future plans include winning an NCAA championship (“I’ll get there,” he said.) and eventually qualifying for the indoor and outdoor US championships with an eye on the Olympic Trials.
“Every kid who loves a sport, they want to do it as long as they can,” Kosiba said. “In track, the Olympics is something you look at. After this year, I kind have put my mind to it and set that as a goal.”