KNOX — Knox’s girls’ basketball team is a win or two away from earning votes in the Class 3A top 10 poll.
On Saturday, the unranked Redskins remained unbeaten with a dominating 64-41 home win over Kankakee Valley. Knox improves to 6-0, with KV at 1-1.
It’s the first signature win of the season for Knox, which also counts wins over Hebron, John Glenn, Rensselaer Central, LaCrosse and Pioneer.
The Kougars were coming off an impressive win over Marquette Catholic last week and trailed just 26-22 at halftime at Knox. But the Redskins, behind seniors Preston Minix and Remi Jordan, shot out to a double-digit lead in the third quarter (48-29) and were never threatened again.
Minix and Jordan had 17 points each, while teammate Felicity Olejniczak added 11 points.
Sophomore Lilly Toppen had a team-high 10 points for KVHS, hitting 3 of 5 3-point shots. She added four rebounds and two assists.
Freshman Genna Hayes, a 6-foot-1 center, had seven points and seven rebounds, junior Taylor Schoonveld added six points and three steals, sophomore Kate Thomas had three steals and senior Courtney Fox had six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Kougars hit 8 of 17 3-point shots, but were just 7 of 23 from 2-point range.
Knights suffer first loss
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian’s offense struggled to score in the second half in dropping its first game of the season by a 37-26 final to Washington Township on Saturday.
The Knights (3-1) led 18-15 at halftime, but were outscored 22-8 in the second half to fall behind by double figures. They hit just 10 of 52 shots from the floor for 19 percent and were outscored at the foul line, 14-4.
Sophomore Skylar Bos had a team-high 19 points for the Knights, hitting 8 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers. She added five steals.
Bos’s teammates were just 2 of 34 from the floor. Sydnie Bakker did have seven rebounds and two steals for Covenant and Desirae Nannenga had five rebounds and two steals.
Washington Township (4-0) got 20 points from sophomore Addie Graf with four rebounds and three assists. She was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and senior teammate Mikaela Armstrong added 11 points with five steals and four assists.
Graf was also 7 of 9 from the free throw line and the Senators finished 14 of 19 as a team.