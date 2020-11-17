KNOX — Knox’s swarming defense forced Rensselaer Central into numerous turnovers during the Redskins’ 57-21 rout of the Bombers Saturday.
The Redskins (3-0) had 30 steals, including nine by senior Felicity Olejniczak, to knock RCHS off of its game plan.
Senior Remi Jordan scored as many points as the Bombers, who fall to 1-2, finishing with 21 points on 8 of 18 shooting. She added 11 rebounds and five steals.
Sophomore teammate Riley Messer had 19 points, hitting 9 of 11 free throws, and Megan Bolen had nine rebounds, seven steals and four assists.
Preston Minix had seven rebounds, six steals and three assists for the winners. The Redskins won despite hitting just 2 of 16 3-point shots.
Last year, Knox edged RCHS, 57-54, in Rensselaer, during a 20-0 start.
Bombers’ JV unbeaten
KNOX — Rensselaer Central’s junior varsity squad, comprised of freshmen and sophomores, bounced Knox, 54-43, to remain unbeaten at 3-0.
Freshman forward Sarah Kaufman had 12 points for the winners, who fell behind 23-22 at halftime. The Bombers led 39-27 through three periods before outscoring the Redskins, 15-6, in the fourth quarter.
Elizabeth Knoth added 11 points for the winners and Lola Chamness had 10 points.
Bombers’ games PPD
RCHS’s games this week with North White (Tuesday) and Tri-County (Saturday) were postponed on Monday. The Bombers instead will prepare for next Tuesday’s game with West Central. RCHS and West Central were scheduled to face one another in a season opener on Nov. 5, but the game was moved due to COVID cases at West Central.
Covenant wins tourney
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian is off to a 3-0 start after winning its own tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Knights rolled Portage Christian, 59-18, in game one of the tournament Saturday morning then edged Heritage Christian of Dyer, 47-44, in the title game for the second straight year. Covenant has won four of the last five tournament titles.
Lady Kougars yet to play
Kankakee Valley had its first three games of the season postponed due to COVID cases at North Newton, Valparaiso and Kouts. The Kougars were expected to kick off the season Nov. 17 with a home game against Marquette Catholic.
Other postponements: North Newton’s game at River Forest Saturday was postponed with no make-up date scheduled. South Newton was scheduled to play Covington on Friday night, but that game was also postponed.
Tri-County is also waiting to play its first game after COVID cases entered its high school building recently. The Cavaliers had games against Pioneer (Nov. 7), LaCrosse (Nov. 14), Attica (Nov. 17), South Newton (Nov. 19) and RCHS (Nov. 21) postponed while students work through virtual learning this week.