The stage has been set for the three girls’ soccer sectionals that feature local teams.
Covenant Christian will defend the program’s first sectional title of a year ago after rolling over Washington Township, 8-1, in a semifinal match at the Class A Kouts Sectional Thursday.
The Knights (13-2-1) established a new school record for wins with the victory, their sixth straight. They led 6-0 at halftime before resting their starters in the second half.
Covenant will face the host Mustangs (5-7) in the championship final on Saturday at 2 p.m. Kouts, which lost 6-1 to the Knights in the season opener for both squads, beat Marquette Catholic on Thursday night by a 5-1 final.
Kankakee Valley is also in the final of its sectional in Wheatfield. The Kougars bounced Benton Central (9-5-2) by a 4-0 final Thursday night to reach the title game against West Lafayette (5-3).
The Red Devils had little trouble against Twin Lakes in Thursday’s other semifinal, winning by a 6-0 final. KV (8-8) will host Westside at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Red Devils are three-time defending champions.
Rensselaer Central, meanwhile, fell short in its bid to play for a Class A sectional title at Andrean, losing 5-0 to the host 59ers. The Niners (11-5) took a 3-0 lead in the first half and were never threatened, possessing the ball on the offensive end most of the night.
Bridget Sherman scored three goals for the winners, who had 13 shots on goal in the game. Claudia Nickic, Emily Ziegelhofer and Mary Dravet added goals.
Ziegelhofer had three assists. It’s the second straight year in which the Niners eliminated the Bombers; last year Andrean won by a 2-0 final at the Boone Grove Sectional.
Senior goalkeeper Briana Houpt had 11 saves for Andrean, which has won five of its last six.
The Niners will face defending champion Boone Grove (10-4-1) in Saturday’s title game at 2 p.m. The Wolves beat Andrean, 2-1, in last year’s sectional final.
The Bombers end the season at 7-7. The seven wins equals last year’s number of wins and is the second most wins in program history. The 2014 team finished with eight wins.
RCHS will return 10 of its 11 starters for 2021.