RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central dropped a pair of Hoosier Conference games to state-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic this week to fall to 0-5 in league play.
The Knights (11-5, 7-0 in the HC) pulled away late to claim an 8-5 victory on Monday, April 24 in Rensselaer before blanking the Bombers, 12-0, on Tuesday at home.
LCC took a 9-0 lead after three innings on Tuesday then added three more in the fourth to win by the 10-run rule. The Knights outhit the visitors, 11-5.
Ryan Schummer had a three-run home run against RCHS starter Danny Marlow, who lasted 3 1/3 innings. The junior right-hander allowed 11 hits and 12 runs while striking out three. He walked one batter.
Drew Cain threw 2/3 innings in relief.
Ben Mazur was on the hill for LCC, allowing just the five hits, all singles, while striking out nine hitters. He walked none.
Cohen Craig and Brayson Johns had two hits each for the Bombers, who travel to Merrillville on Friday.
It was a much more competitive finish on Monday, with the game tied at 5-5 through six innings. The Bombers fell behind 2-1 before scoring four runs in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.
LCC tied the game at 5-5 with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and took the lead with three more runs in top of the seventh.
The Knights had 11 hits to eight for RCHS. Tommy Boyles led the Bombers with a pair of hits and Craig also had two singles.
Johns had an RBI single to highlight the four-run fourth inning.
Tyler Fox finished 2 for 4 for LCC.
Prep Boys Golf
Indians enjoy historic night, beat HC foes
MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes’ golfers set a new 9-hole school record with its wins over visiting Rensselaer Central and Lafayette Central Catholic at the Tippecanoe Country Club on Tuesday, April 25.
The Indians shot a 149, with two players finishing even-par and a third carding a one-over-par 73. The fourth scorer shot a 43 in setting a new home course record.
The Bombers shot well, but still finished 20 strokes behind with a 169. They were led by Zach Geleott’s 40. Harrison Odle added a 42 and Brayden Mushett carded a 44.
Carter Drone had a 43 to nestle into the third spot.
Darius Lapsley had a kick-out score of 58.
JV golfers who competed Tuesday included Hayden Warne (55), Elijah Armold (59), Jackson Geleott (60), Nevan Odle (61) and Chase Van Meter (61).
LCC, meanwhile, shot a 175 for third place.
The Bombers will a much needed breather from match competition and won’t return to the course until Monday, May 4 when they host South and North Newton at Curtis Creek.
Prep Baseball
KVHS splits series with NCC foe Munster
WHEATFIELD — Host Kankakee Valley outhit Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster, 11-10, but the Mustangs won on the scoreboard, snapping a 6-6 tie with four runs in the sixth inning in an 11-10 shootout.
The win by Munster (7-6, 2-4 in the NCC) avenged Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Kougars, who are 10-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
Andrew Parker got the start for KV, allowing five hits and two runs over four innings of work. Spencer Childers was solid in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out four over 1 2/3 innings.
Offensively, Luke Richie was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Alex Barr and Caden Vanderhere added two hits each and Colton Pribyl had a triple.
On Monday, April 24, KV scored two runs in the top of the seventh and turned the game over to reliever Vanderhere, who struck out the side in Munster’s half of the seventh to seal the Kougars’ 5-3 victory.
Alex Barr got the start, allowing a run on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks over four innings. Vanderhere got the win, allowing two runs on two hits with six strikeouts. He walked two.
Vanderhere also had a pair of doubles and Childers went 2 for 3 at the plate.
With the game tied at 3-3, Parker started the seventh-inning rally with a single and stole second. Barr drew a walk and Childers laid down a sacrifice bunt to move runners into scoring position with two outs.
Vanderhere then laced a double to right centerfield to score his teammates to give KV a 5-3 lead.
Cavaliers hang on to beat rival Vikings
REMINGTON — Tri-County ace Tyler Vandeveer tossed a complete-game, four-hitter to lead his team to a 6-5 victory over rival North White in Midwest Conference action Tuesday night, April 25.
Vandeveer allowed three earned runs on four hits over seven innings. He threw 119 pitches, striking out eight and walking six.
The Cavaliers (6-4, 6-1 in the MWC) scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth after North White (4-6, 4-3) had taken a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Both teams had four hits, with Chantz McCutcheon collecting three for the Vikings, who will host TC on Thursday afternoon. McCutcheon had a double and Morgan Sloan had an RBI single.
Garrett Schnieder had a two-run double for the Cavaliers and Vandeveer, Tyler Burns and Jacob Stoller had a hit each. Stoller’s hit drove in a run.
Eli Quasebarth went the distance for North White, allowing four earned runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out two and walked five on a chilly day.
Cavs fall 11-1 to strong Rossville squad
ROSSVILLE — Host Rossville scored four runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to walk off an 11-1 win over Tri-County on Monday, April 24.
The Hornets (6-6) led 5-1 through three innings before scoring the game’s final six runs to win by the 10-run rule.
Jake Nevitt took the loss for TC, allowing three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks over four innings. Noah Pratt pitched the game’s final 2/3 innings, allowing four runs — none earned — on two hits with a strikeout and two walks.
Rossville used three pitchers who combined for six strikeouts.
Tyler Vandeveer had the lone RBI for the Cavs, plating a run on a groundout. Jacob Stoller had a double and Tyler Burns, Koby Bahler and Connor Ross had hits. Ross also scored a run.
For Rossville, Matthew Ford was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Levi Darnell had two hits and four RBIs. Zac Wainscott had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Prep Softball
Tri-County’s quick start sinks Bombers
REMINGTON — Host Tri-County scored six runs in the first two innings and coasted to a 9-1 victory at Remington Community Park on Tuesday, April 25.
Maddi Nevitt’s home run in the second inning highlighted a four-run outburst for the Cavaliers. Nevitt finished with three hits, including a homer and a double, and two RBIs.
Teammate Lauren Bledsoe added two hits with a triple and two RBIs and Grace Luck had a single with three runs scored.
Evalynn Ross, Emma Grimes, Ariana Dominguez and Kami Wilkerson all had hits for TCHS, which improves to 5-2.
Luck went the distance, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts. The Bombers scored their one run in the seventh to avoid the shutout.
Kali Northcutt got the start for the Bombers, allowing nine runs on five hits over six innings. She struck out three and added a single on offense.
Faith Van Houten and Kylie Spencer also had hits for the Bombers (2-9), who committed six errors.
KV beats Lowell, now 3-3 in league play
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley withstood a late rally from host Lowell to pick up its third Northwest Crossroads Conference win of the season by a 9-7 final on Monday, April 24.
The Kougars (6-8, 3-3) took control of the game with a five-run sixth inning for a 9-3 lead. But the Red Devils (6-3, 4-2) scored four in the bottom half of the inning to pull close.
KV outhit the Devils, 11-8, with Danielle Gidley going 4 for 4 with an RBI. Elyse Starr and Jillian Swart had home runs and Kayla Schantz had a two-run double.
Starr plated two runs and scored twice and Swart added a single to go with two RBIs. Emily Erb and Aubrey Hanger had singles.
For Lowell, Autumn Romans was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Teammate Braelyn Carter was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Jocelyn Peal allowed zero earned runs on five hits over four innings. She struck out one. Schantz relieved in the fifth, allowing one earned run on three hits with a walk.
Boys Volleyball
Boone subdues Kougars one more time
WHEATFIELD — A veteran Boone Grove team beat Kankakee Valley for the second time this season, winning 3-0 at KVHS on Saturday, April 22.
The Wolves won by 25-17, 25-7 and 25-11 scores.
Conner Roach had three kills for the Kougars and Brodie Ellenwood had a kill and a block. Levi Herz had 14 assists at the setter’s spot and outside hitter Hayden Dase had seven kills and two blocks.
Prep Tennis
Lady Kougars hold off host Jays, 4-1
NORTH JUDSON — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ tennis team picked up two singles and two doubles victories in handing host North Judson a 4-1 loss on Friday, April 21.
Winning singles matches were Annalise Wakefield (6-3, 6-2) at No. 2 singles vs. Olivia Burkett and Brooklyn Richie (6-1, 6-1) vs. Sao Suzuki.
The No. 1 doubles team of Julie Dykstra and Adrianna Frieden beat Grace Craig and Emily Gundlach by 6-3, 6-0 scores and the No. 2 tandem of Chloe Boer and Kayla Bonicontro beat Rose Hileman and Danica Butler, 6-0, 6-0.
In a thrilling finish at No. 1 singles, Judson’s Sophia Frasure outlasted Colleen Grafton, 2-6, 6-4 and 10-6.
On April 18, the Kougars fell in conference action by a 5-0 score to powerhouse Munster.
The doubles team of Dykstra and Frieden lost a close match by 7-5 and 6-4 scores, while the No. 2 team of Boer and Bonicontro went three games, losing 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3.
Grafton lost 6-4 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles, followed by losses by Wakefield (6-3, 6-2) at No. 2 and Richie (6-1, 6-1) at No. 3.
Prep Track & Field
Lady Kougars dominate NCC foe Andrean
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team won 15 of 16 events in dismantling visiting Andrean, 110-22 on Monday, April 24.
First place finishers for KVHS — which improves to 16-2 overall and 2-1 vs. Northwest Crossroads Conference foes — included Brooke Swart, Audrey Campbell, Allie Rushmore and Emma Bell in the 4-by-800 relay in 10 minutes, 39.69 seconds; Laynie Capellari in the 100 hurdles in 17.24 seconds (with Mia Hoffman-Buczek second and Tori Cannon third); Ella Carden in the 100 meters in 13.12 (with Ava McKim second); Bell in the 1,600 run in 5:32.21 (with Campbell third); the 4-by-100 relay team of Carden, Swart, Kate Thomas and McKim in 52.24; Thomas in the 400 meters in 63.77 (with Gabbi Diener second and Reese Van Meter third); Rushmore in the 800 run in 2:46.22 (with Campbell second); Carden in the 200 dash in 27.09 seconds (with Lysette Merket third); Bell in the 3,200 meters in 11:1.04 (with Addie Johnson third); the 4-by-400 relay team of Van Meter, Elyce Gillette, Diener and Swart in 4:21.69; the high jump duo of Capellari and Eva Sersic at 4 feet, 8 inches; the pole vault duo of Haylee Hass and Ashlynn Uykaki at 6-6 (with Syd Rose third); Carden in the long jump at 15-6 1/2 (with Thomas second and Merket third); Ava Dase in the sinus at 76-1 (with Elli Capps third) and Dase in the shot-put at 32-3 (with Capps third).
KV’s lone loss came in the 300 hurdles where Hoffman-Buczek finished second.