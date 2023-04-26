Bombers

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central dropped a pair of Hoosier Conference games to state-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic this week to fall to 0-5 in league play.

The Knights (11-5, 7-0 in the HC) pulled away late to claim an 8-5 victory on Monday, April 24 in Rensselaer before blanking the Bombers, 12-0, on Tuesday at home.