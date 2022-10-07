Healey propels RCHS offense

RCHS junior Grace Healey out-races Twin Lakes' Michelle Hernandez for a loose ball during Thursday night's girls' soccer sectional action at Kankakee Valley. Healey scored two of her team's six goals and added an assist.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian’s girls’ soccer team had its season come to an end Tuesday, Oct. 4 in a 3-2 loss to state-ranked Illiana Christian in the DeMotte Christian 1A Sectional.

The Vikings, who took a 12-2-3 mark into their sectional semifinal contest with favored Andrean on Thursday, got three goals from freshman standout Alex Cruz to beat the host Knights.

Trending Food Videos