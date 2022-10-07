DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian’s girls’ soccer team had its season come to an end Tuesday, Oct. 4 in a 3-2 loss to state-ranked Illiana Christian in the DeMotte Christian 1A Sectional.
The Vikings, who took a 12-2-3 mark into their sectional semifinal contest with favored Andrean on Thursday, got three goals from freshman standout Alex Cruz to beat the host Knights.
DMC’s goals were provided by senior Skylar Bos and freshman Bella Parsons. Senior Gabbi Zeilenga had an assist.
The Knights, who bow out at 11-6-0, had six shots on goal to 13 for the Vikings.
It was the final high school match in the career of Skylar Bos, who leaves as the school's all-time leading scorer for a game, season and career. Bos had a team-high 27 goals this fall.
Junior goalkeeper Reagan Kooy had 13 saves for DMC, which went 0-2 in its season series with Illiana this year. The Knights lost by an identical 3-2 score on Sept. 10.
Illiana, however, would have its hopes of winning the school’s second girls’ soccer sectional title in a 1-0 loss to Andrean on Oct. 6. The 59ers, who finished runner-up at the state finals last season, took a 1-0 lead in the first half and turned to their defense to keep Illiana out of the net.
Andrean (11-2-4) plays Hammond Bishop Nole (4-6-2) for the sectional title on Oct. 8.
Bombers advance at KV 3A sectional
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central earned a trip to the Kankakee Valley Class 2A Sectional final with a 5-0 shutout of rival Twin Lakes Thursday night in Wheatfield.
The Lady Bombers (5-10) scored three goals in the first half, including two by junior Grace Healey and the other by junior Sarah Kaufman on a corner kick by Healey.
Then just 36 seconds into the second half, Laina Chapman punched in a goal for a 4-0 lead. She was assisted on the play by Kaufman.
Junior Libby Dixon scored the game’s final two goals.
The Bombers won despite losing senior defender Emily Myers, a four-year starter for RCHS, to an apparent knee injury and Dixon — the team’s second leading scorer — for a short time after taking a shot off her face late in the first half.
RCHS advance to the finals where it will face Hoosier Conference champion and defending sectional champion West Lafayette (11-4-2). The Red Devils took down New Prairie by a 5-0 final on Thursday night.