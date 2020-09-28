COVINGTON — Junior tailback Dylan Kidd rushed for three touchdowns and Rensselaer Central generated over 400 yards of offense to secure a 35-19 win over North Knox Saturday afternoon at Covington.
Kidd had TD runs of 1, 11 and 1 yards and also caught a 27-yard TD pass from quarterback Tate Drone. Senior back Addison Wilmington had the other TD, a 3-yard score that gave his team a 28-13 lead in the third quarter.
The Bombers (3-3) gained 376 yards on 58 running plays, with Kidd generating 174 on 26 carries and Wilmington adding 124 on 17 carries.
Drone was 6 of 11 passing for 69 yards and s touchdown.
North Knox (2-2), which replaced Lafayette Central Catholic on Rensselaer’s schedule due to COVID cases at LCC, managed 161 yards on 28 running plays.
Quarterback Reece Hammelman contributed to the Warriors’ three touchdowns, running for 27- and 5-yard scores and adding a touchdown pass to Holtman Doades from 29 yards out.
Kidd also led the Bombers’ defense, picking off a Hammelman pass and jumping on a fumble forced by teammate Lorenzo Ramirez.
Kidd finished with 10 tackles and Lakin Webb added seven.
The game was played in Covington because it is near the halfway point between Rensselaer and Bicknell where North Knox is located. It was the first ever meeting between the two schools.
The Bombers will host Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central (0-6) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Bison are coached by former North Newton boys’ basketball coach Tyler Marsh, who served as an assistant football coach at BC for three years prior to getting the job over the summer.
North Knox will face Linton-Stockton (4-2) on the road Friday.