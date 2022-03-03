WHEATFIELD — A familiar face to the area — and Kankakee Valley fans, in particular — was hired as the Kougars’ new football coach at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Kirk Kennedy, the architect of Lowell’s state championship runs in the 1990s and 2000s, will assume command of the football program this summer. Kennedy actually spent a couple of weeks as an assistant coach to former KV football coach Shawn McDowell prior to taking the job at Lowell.
For the past several seasons, Kennedy has served as an assistant coach with Franklin County in Brookville, Indiana. Prior to that, he served as a coach at North Judson for one season (finishing 3-8) and at Bloomington South High School from 2010-13.
From 1989-2010, Kennedy was Lowell’s head coach, winning 161 games and 10 sectional championships. His Red Devils won six regional titles and three semistates and he led Lowell to the 2005 state championship in Class 4A.
The Red Devils were state runner-up finishers in 2007 and 2009.
Kennedy will finish the year out at Franklin County, but will begin preparing for his new job even while he is out of town, said KV athletic director John Gray, who recommended Kennedy for the job at Monday’s board meeting.
Gray said a selection committee tagged Kennedy because “he is from the region, knows our school system, is a proven successful coach and will relate well with the kids and community.”
Kennedy replaces James Broyles, who resigned over the winter in order to spend more time with his family. On the same night Kennedy was hired, Broyles’ daughter, Lexi, announced she would be attending Indiana University-Kokomo on a volleyball scholarship.