West Lafayette — 2022 high jump state champion Emily Nannenga of Kankakee Valley has decided to jump at Purdue University.
Nannenga made the announcement last week.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 9:43 am
She owns the school’s high jump record at 5 foot, 10 inches and is just inches from setting a state mark in the event at 6 feet.
A two-time state qualifier in the event, Nannenga is expected to defend her state title next spring. She won a sectional and regional title last season before setting her sights on a state title, becoming the third state champion in school history beside distance runners Celeste Susnis — a multi-event champion — and John Van Soest.
Nannenga becomes the second KVHS athlete to commit to a Big Ten school in two years for coach Lane Lewallen. Nannenga’s former teammate, Taylor Schoonveld, is currently a member of the Indiana University women’s track and field team.
A three-time state qualifier, Schoonveld is penciled in as one of the Hoosier’s decathlon athletes.
