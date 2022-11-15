Nannenga is defending state champion in the HJ

KVHS senior Emily Nannenga is a two-time state qualifier, winning her first state high jump title last spring. She is projected to add a second title in 2023.

 Provided

West Lafayette — 2022 high jump state champion Emily Nannenga of Kankakee Valley has decided to jump at Purdue University.

Nannenga made the announcement last week.

