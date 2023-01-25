RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley showed a tremendous amount of grit while dealing with adversity Tuesday night at Rensselaer Central. The Kougars lost one of their stars — senior guard Lilly Toppen — to a first-quarter ankle injury, overcame a four-point deficit in the third quarter and rallied behind a strong free throw shooting display to record a 53-47 victory at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.

KV (16-5) hit 27 of 34 foul shots, including 11 of 14 in the fourth quarter when it overcome a 31-29 deficit, to outscore the rival Bombers, 24-16, in the game’s final eight minutes.

