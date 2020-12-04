WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Pop Warner Mitey-Mite team is wrapping up an unprecedented 2020 football season.
While most Pop Warner football teams have finished their seasons, the KV Mitey-Mites continue to play long into the post-season.
The boys have competed in both Division I and Division II games this year, facing teams from much larger towns. They have lost only one regular season game, dropping their first game of the season to the LaPorte Slicers.
Finishing with a regular season record of 8-1, the team advanced to the state tournament ready to continue its winning streak.
In game one, on Sunday, Nov. 1, the Kougars faced the Hobart Brickies. After a close-fought game, KV defeated Hobart, 13-12, to advance to the state finals. As luck would have it, the KV boys had the opportunity to avenge their loss to LaPorte on Nov. 7, as they were slated to face them in the championship game. After 40 minutes of top-notch football, the Kougars took home the state championship trophy, defeating LaPorte, 14-6.
A win at the state level allowed the team to enter the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed, facing Harvey, Illinois, for the D1 Regional Title. On Nov. 21, the winning streak continued with a shut-out as KV defeated Harvey, 25-0.
For the first time in KVPW history, the program will be sending a football team to Florida. On Sunday, Dec. 6, the now 11-1 KV Mitey-Mites will travel to Orlando, Florida, for the Mid-America vs. Southeast Challenge tournament. They will face the Sarasota Sun-Devils in game one, with game two held on Dec. 9 with an opponent yet to be determined.
The team, along with their coaches Rob Murray, Rob Anderson, Chris Hasch, Tom Poplawski and Dustin Warner, would like to thank the community for all of the support that was shown as the boys worked to raise money to cover the costs of their upcoming tournament trip.
The KVPW Mitey-Mites are Cooper Anderson, Macyn Cox, Beau Evans, Austin Gluth, Michael Hasch, Brody Hood, Kane Jansma, Masen Miller, Easton Motyka, Camden Murray, Braden Patrick, Trenton Poplawski, Kaidon Reed, Zaden Risner, Canten Suarez and Gage Warner.
The Team Mom is Brandi Murray.