WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior cross country runners Juliana Barlog and Taylor Anderson have earned spots on the Indiana Coaches of Girls’ Sports Association (ICGSA) Academic All-State team.
“This is a very prestigious honor and an athlete needs exceptional grades and scores to even be nominated,” KVHS coach Lane Lewallen said.
The Lady Kougars’ Most Improved Runner Award winner for 2021, Barlog is a first-team selection, while Anderson earned honorable mention.
The pair follow in the footsteps of many KVHS cross country runners who have been named to the all-academic team in the past, including Sam Martin in 2019 (honorable mention) and Taylor Miller in 2018 (first team).
“This is an awesome honor for JB and Tay,” Lewallen said. “We are very proud of them both.”