RENSSELAER — If not for four forfeits, Rensselaer Central’s wrestlng team would have pulled even closer to visiting Kankakee Valley Tuesday night.
But the Kougars won three other matches on the mat, including two by pin, to hold off the Bombers, 41-36, in a dual meet at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Tyler Tillema won by pin in 1:18 over RC’s Austin Pullins at 145 and Caleb Swallow pinned Bomber foe Ryan Crews in 3:56 at 160 pounds to give the Kougars valuable pin points.
Crispin Lamka also won his match by 16-1 technical fall against RCHS’s Trenton Simmons at 195 pounds to go with forfeit wins by Caleb Solomey at 126, Cole Solomey at 132, Aiden Sneed at 182 and Dominic Nowicki at 220.
Rensselaer managed seven wins of its own, including an exciting win at 152. Trailing 10-0 against KV’s Hayden DeYoung, Jack Jordan rallied behind takedown points over the remainder of regulation to tie the match at 16-16.
He then scored a takedown of DeYoung in overtime to win by an 18-16 final.
Freshman Larz Hughes won in his debut in a Bomber singlet, roughing up Louden Fugett at 138 pounds. Hughes won by pin in 4:29.
Michael King also won by pin for RC coach Hunter Hickman’s squad, putting KV’s Cameron Anderson on his back in 16 seconds at 170 pounds.
RC’s Gradin Daniels won by a 5-2 decision against Ivan Wright at heavyweight, Briar Rule pinned foe Devin Huff in 37 seconds at 106, Caleb Oliver won by pin in 2:46 against 113-pound foe Zander Sayers and Mason Stanley won by fall in 3:27 over Henry Hase at 120.
The Bombers are scheduled to compete in the LaPorte Super Duals on Saturday.