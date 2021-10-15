PORTER TWP. — North Judson’s upset of Hebron in Thursday’s opening round of the Class 2A Boone Grove Sectional has thrown chaos into a competitive tournament.
Hebron (15-15) came into the sectional with the only winning record among the six schools, but will watch the rest of the tournament from the sidelines after the Lady Jays (9-18) won three of four games Thursday.
The Jays won by 22-25, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-17 scores to avenge last week’s 3-1 loss to the Hawks. Senior Ellery Shea led heavily favored Hebron, which went 4-0 against the field in the regular season, with 17 kills, three service aces and 11 digs and sophomore teammate Molly Friel had 11 kills.
The role of favorite now shifts in Rensselaer Central’s direction. The Bombers went 3-1 against the sectional field this fall, with the lone loss coming against Hebron.
The Bombers (9-14) advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round with a dominating 3-1 victory over host Boone Grove (3-23). RCHS won by 20-25, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-14 scores to advance. The Bombers will face Winamac (4-23), which was beaten in a regular season meeting with RCHS in August.
Game time Saturday is 11:30 a.m., CST.
North Judson will face North Newton (6-13) in Saturday’s first semifinal at 10 a.m. The championship match is set for 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Rebels bounce Frontier to advance
KENTLAND — South Newton’s volleyball team won another highly-anticipated battle with Frontier Thursday night, bouncing the Falcons from the Class A South Newton tournament by a 3-0 score.
The Rebels (28-4) advance to Saturday’s semifinals where they will face Clinton Central (8-22) at 1 p.m. North White (13-14) will face Faith Christian of Lafayette (20-7) in Saturday’s first semifinal at 11 a.m.
The championship match is set for 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Faith Christian ended Tri-County’s season at 12-13 behind a 3-0 victory on Thursday to advance.
Just 10 days ago, the Rebels beat Frontier, 3-1, in Chalmers to capture their fourth straight Midwest Conference title.
They appeared ready to turn back Frontier’s firepower in the rematch, winning by 25-17, 25-23 and 27-25 scores to end their rival’s season at 25-7.
Junior Lexi Cripe had another strong offensive game against the Falcons, finishing with 16 kills on 32 of 27 attacks. She added four aces on 15 of 17 serves and had 15 digs.
Freshman Taylor Cripe added 12 kills on 21 of 24 attacks to go with 11 digs and five aces on 11 of 12 serves. Junior setter Lizzie Glassburn had 31 assists on 83 of 86 sets and added three aces on 16 of 18 serving to go with 17 digs.
Abbey Carroll, a junior, had an ace on 15 of 16 serving and added 16 digs, senior Lexi Conradi had two solo blocks and junior Stephanie Montemayer had two solo blocks and four kills.
For the Falcons, senior Camy Clapper was 10 of 10 serving and sophomore Emma Segal was 38 of 47 attacking with 15 kills. She added four aces on 11 of 13 serving and had five digs.
Alexi Johnson was 11 of 14 attacking with five kills and added four aces on 20 of 21 serves and Olivia Newcom had four blocks, including three solos. Setter Emily Bell was 83 of 84 setting with 25 assists and Kylie Blissett had eight digs.