DeMOTTE — Twin Lakes and Rensselaer Central were two of 18 teams competing at the Lake Central Regional at DeMotte’s Sandy Pines Golf Course on Thursday, June 9.
The Indians — who won their second straight Logansport Sectional title on June 3 — finished eighth among the power-packed field that featured three of the top five teams in the state.
Westfield won the team title with a 299 and Guerin Catholic finished one stroke behind at 300. Valparaiso was third with a 313 and will compete at next week’s state finals in Carmel.
Twin Lakes shot a 344 and Rensselaer Central had a 362 for 13th place.
Scoring for the Indians were Jamison Ousley with a 79, Leo Dellinger with an 81, Nick Alexander with a 90 and Hayden Hubbard — the lone senior on the team — had a 94. Kyle Kyser shot a 105 for the kick-out score.
Junior Harrison Odle shot an 88 for RCHS, which had two seniors compete on Thursday. Seniors Zach Hillan and Ky Risner closed out their high school careers with 92s and junior Zach Geleott shot a 90.
Junior Wrigley Porter had a 112 for the kick-out score.
Guerin Catholic’s Jacob Modelski led all scorers with a 3-under-par 69 and Aidan Gutierrez shot a 70. Three other golfers tied for 72, including Adam Melliera of Zionsville, who will compete in the state finals as an individual.
Other golfers advancing without teams were Owen Pilaski of Chesterton (73), Owen Sander of Carmel (75), Isaac Embry of Crown Point (76) and Ray Filter of Crown Point (77).
Kankakee Valley’s Drew Andree, a senior, closed out his career with an 89 on his home course. He shot a 40 on the back nine to finish under 90.
Andree finished as co-medalist at sectional with a 72.
Covenant Christian’s Davis Peterson shot a 114 in his first trip to regional.