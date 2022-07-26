RENSSELAER — The 2022-23 Bomber Sports season is just about ready to start again. Here is some important information:
Prior to starting your sport, you need to make sure you have all your paperwork completed and submitted. All paperwork is done electronically at Final Forms. Link: www.rensselaer-in.finalforms.com/
There is a section for Parents and a section for Athletes.
Physicals must be submitted prior to starting as well. Those can be downloaded on Final Forms or you can drop them by the Rensselaer Central High School main office or athletic director’s office. Offices are open Monday through Thursday the week of July 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. Once received, the corporation will update your physical on Final Forms and it will turn green.
Waiting until the first day of participation to complete paperwork or submit your physical will delay your start as RCSC needs to process the paperwork as it is received.
All high school fall sports will all meet at 8 a.m. in the high school gym on Monday, Aug. 1.
Middle school fall sports will have parent meetings following the 6th-grade orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The orientation starts at 4:30 p.m. and the parent meetings will start at 6 p.m.
The parent meeting is for middle school parents of 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students.
Football parents meet in the middle school gym.
Cross country in the cafeteria.
Volleyball in the library.
Middle school football starts on Aug. 8, with cross country to start on Aug. 8. Seventh-grade volleyball is set to begin on Aug. 15, with sixth grade to start on Aug. 22.